Gulf Air operates 17 flights daily to and from the UAE, which will be affected by the 48-hour service curtailment. File picture of a Gulf Air A330 at Bahrain airport. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The 48-hour suspension of airline services between Bahrain and Dubai would hit eight flights operated by Emirates alone on a daily basis, and 17 daily flights by Gulf Air.

The suspension covers all flights on this sector from Dubai and Sharjah, meaning it will also affect flydubai, which has up to seven flights a day to and from Bahrain. In Sharjah, Air Arabia is expected to suspend the six flights a day it operates to the Gulf state.

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs announced on Tuesday it will be suspending all flights arriving from Dubai and Sharjah for 48 hours as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus grow.