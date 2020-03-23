SUSPENDED: All inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE, had been suspended for two weeks, subject to reassessment, as part of the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, starting at 11:59 pm on Thursday 26 March. Image Credit: Gulf News

Highlights From 11.59pm on March 26, all passenger flights to and from the UAE will be suspended

All inbound and outbound passenger flights and transit of airline passengers in the UAE halted for two weeks, subject to reassessment

The move forms part of the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19

Vital cargo and emergency evacuation flights will still operate

DUBAI: All passenger flights at two of Dubai's major aviation gateways — Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) — will be suspended from 11:59pm on Thursday, March 26, according to a statement from the airport operators.

“In these unprecedented times of uncertainty, the decision has been made by the UAE authorities to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE, for two weeks, subject to reassessment, as part of the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, starting at 11:59 pm on Thursday 26 March,” Dubai Airports said in a statement.

