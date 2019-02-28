The move to extend the Tianjin plant — which currently assembles Airbus’ single-aisle A320 workhorse — comes as Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is said to be offering to establish a Chinese plant to secure an engine deal for the wide-body plane being developed by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd., or Comac. The UK company is pitching a derivative of the Trent 7000 turbine for that aircraft, which is also the only option on the A330neo.