Dubai: Low-cost carrier Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, starting October 15, 2021.
The Sharjah-based airline had first started the route in 2019 in response to a significant rise in number of tourists from the UAE.
Vienna, Austria’s capital, is a historic and cultural jewel. From immersive museums, magnificent castles and palaces to art galleries and festivals for all senses – one can experience the diversity of Austrian culture in Vienna.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.