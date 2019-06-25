Air Arabia’s branded Airbus A320 aircraft at Sharjah International Airport. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s low-cost carrier on Tuesday announced the launch of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, Austria, from September 15, 2019.

The non-stop six-hour flight to Vienna, popularly known as the ‘City of Music’, will initially operate four times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will increase to daily flights starting mid-December.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays depart Sharjah International Airport at 5.35pm local time and arrive at Vienna International Airport at 9.50pm. Return flights will depart from Vienna International Airport at 10.40pm and will arrive in Sharjah the next day at 6.20am.

Flights operating on Saturdays depart Sharjah International Airport at 7.25am arriving at Vienna International Airport at 11.40am. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 12.30pm arriving in Sharjah at 8.10pm.

On Wednesdays, flights are scheduled to depart from Sharjah International Airport early in the morning at 7.15am arriving at Vienna International Airport at 11.3am. The return flights depart Vienna at 12.20pm arriving in Sharjah at 8pm.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to announce the new route from Sharjah to Vienna, one of Europe's leading cultural and economic centres. This new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations, while providing our leisure and business travellers with a new choice for value-for-money air travel.”

Vienna is one of the world’s most dynamic and culturally rich cities boasting baroque architecture, museums and art galleries. Vienna has been synonymous with music for centuries, and was home to Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Johann Strauss. It is famous for its cultural events, coffee houses and the very special Viennese charm.