Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced Wednesday the airline added four weekly non-stop services to the Indian Northwestern city of Jaipur.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “With the resurgence of outbound travel from India, we are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre.” He said, “By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”
A welcome ceremony for Etihad Airways was organised at Jaipur International Airport.
Travellers from Northwest India will benefit from the non-stop service with seamless access to Etihad’s expanding network and frequent connections through Abu Dhabi’s global links.
Moreover, the airline said travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Abu Dhabi.
The start of the Jaipur service underlines Etihad’s deepening commitment to the Indian market, where the airline has increased its capacity by a third over the past 12 months.
The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family in Business and Economy cabins.
Earlier this year, the airline added two new India routes to its 2024 schedule, which included daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in Kerala.