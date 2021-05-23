Aurion, one of the leaders in business consulting and advisory services announced the all-new Combo Offer of company incorporation and quality management Certification till May 31, 2021.
The investor can incorporate a company in one of the most reputed Free Zones in the UAE and get the company certified with a Quality Management Certificate of ISO 9001:2015 Standard. International Standardization for Organisation (ISO) is a benchmark for the quality of products and services, which is accepted worldwide.
The Combo offer helps global investors to easily establish a company and streamline the business operations to achieve better profits. The offer is a blessing to investors who already enjoy highly discounted fees from business licensing authorities in the UAE.
Soon after the incorporation of the company, the ISO Consultants will assist in the documentation process of the Quality Manuals, and the implementation of quality management standards in the company.
The team ensures the ISO Certification Assessment and Coordination for ISO Certification is carried out without any interruption to the client's office work. “At Aurion, we are not only giving assistance in incorporation but also take the responsibility to guide a company in implementing quality measures to ensure increased profit,” says Syam P Prabhu, Managing Director, Aurion.