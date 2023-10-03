Since we saw the first Audi e-tron in the region in 2018, the German brand has been pioneering the EV market and steadily adding to its e-tron family. The most recent addition made its regional premiere in March – the Audi Q8 e-tron – a luxurious SUV with a fresh new appearance, which represents the pinnacle of the e-tron collection.

It also boasts the highest range of all the e-trons: covering up to 582 kilometres on one charge – the equivalent to one week’s travel for the average driver. Fast charging of up to 170kW at high power charging stations means charge can go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes.

Audi’s new flagship SUV comes with significant changes not just to the battery and range, but aesthetically too. Externally, the Q8 e-tron is the first model to feature the new badge with Audi lettering on the B-pillar; while the now characteristic Singleframe light spoiler highlights the four rings as a central element. Inside, the sleek, intuitive digital display is framed with sporty red stitching accents, which continue throughout the interior, along with a variety of optional leather and carbon detailing.

The spacious cabin, which seats three adults in the back, offers 569 litres of rear luggage space, which increases to 1,637 litres with the back bench down. A second luggage 62-litre compartment under the bonnet perfectly accommodates the charging cable.

The Q8 e-tron is available in two drive train options: the Q8 55 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, powered by two motors, generating 300kW in boost mode and 664Nm of torque, using their respective horsepower of 408.

The top-of-the-range Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron is powered by three motors, which generate 370kW in boost mode, 973Nm of torque and 503 horsepower; going from zero to 100kmph in a staggering 3.3 seconds. The range is an impressive 513 kilometres.

Home charging is available with the compact charging system and is as convenient and intuitive as it is quick. With an AC charging station or wall box, the Audi Q8 e-tron charges at up to 11kW with Audi, offering an optional AC charging performance of up to 22kW.

In terms of essential infrastructure required for electric vehicles (EVs), Audi continues to collaborate with various key organisations in the Middle East to establish the necessary infrastructure for operating and charging its EVs.