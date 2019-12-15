Stock climbs 1% in Riyadh, extending gains since it started trading on Wednesday to 16%.

Reuters Image Credit: Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco's shares were listed on Saudi Market last week. Aramco shares advance for a third session on Sunday.

Dubai: Saudi Aramco shares advance for a third session - though the market valuation remained below $2 trillion - with investors focusing on the energy company’s inclusion in major international equity indexes this week.

The stock climbs 1% in Riyadh, extending gains since it started trading on Wednesday to 16%. The main Saudi index also advances, along with peers in the Middle East, as they catch up with global markets after the U.S. and China agreed on a phase-one trade deal last week.

MSCI Inc., which compiles the most popular emerging-market equities index, will add Aramco to its benchmarks using the closing price of Dec. 17. FTSE Russell will follow suit using the price of Dec. 19.