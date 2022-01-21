Dubai: The Apple store in Abu Dhabi will move into a new – and heavily ‘redesigned’ – location at the Yas Mall from February 3. The original store in Abu Dhabi had opened in 2015 and remains one of three the US tech and retail giant has in the UAE.
“The relocated Apple Yas Mall store will serve as an entirely reimagined destination for the community to discover Apple’s products and services, shop, get support from knowledgeable team members,” the company said in a statement. Yas Mall, which is owned and operated by Aldar Properties, is one of the most widely visited shopping and leisure destinations in the emirate.
In recent weeks, Apple had listed multiple job positions, including for a ‘senior manager’ and ‘store leader’ to be based in Abu Dhabi. Apple’s two other locations in the country are at the Dubai Mall and in Mall of the Emirates.
Through the last two years, Apple has done quite well mixing up hybrid retail sales, with its online store being one of the most popular in the UAE. As for the physical stores, they continue to pull in numbers, based on mall industry sources, even with the health and safety guidelines in place.