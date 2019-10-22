New service to make it easier for new businesses to open corporate bank accounts in UAE

Daniel Gould, Deputy CEO, AGTB, at Abu Dhabi Global Market on Tuesday: "Our purpose is to make business easier, and to do this we are reimagining the approach to commercial banking from the ground up - not only to be more intuitive in responding to client needs, but also to build a continuously evolving ecosystem that engages in real time with our clients and removes their obstacles in ways previously not thought possible.

Abu Dhabi: Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank (AGTB), the world’s first digital trade bank, announced on Tuesday at Fintech Abu Dhabi that, starting in November 2019, it will be offering qualified businesses registering in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) a fast-track process for opening a starter corporate account.

For new businesses in the UAE, opening a corporate bank account is frequently a long and cumbersome process. AGTB has worked closely with the Registration Authority of ADGM to make it easier for a company to set up their online corporate account and support their basic banking requirements as efficiently as possible.

AGTB’s flexible banking platform expedites and simplifies ADGM-registered entities’ journey when applying for a corporate bank account. Leveraging the latest innovation in application programming interfaces (APIs), any prospective client can grant permission for ADGM to share with AGTB, in real-time, client onboarding information and supporting KYC documentation already collected by ADGM during their incorporation in the free zone.

“Our purpose is to make business easier, and to do this we are reimagining the approach to commercial banking from the ground up — not only to be more intuitive in responding to client needs, but also to build a continuously evolving ecosystem that engages in real time with our clients and removes their obstacles in ways previously not thought possible,” said Daniel Gould, deputy chief executive officer, AGTB.

“This is a great example of the power of collaboration between regulatory authorities and the financial sector and highlights how modern technology can benefit today’s businesses,” he added.