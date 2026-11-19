Bridging the gap between international wealth and domestic lending
Dubai: Wealth is becoming increasingly international, however lending often continues to assess it through a domestic lens.
Individuals today may earn income in one country, hold assets in another, and seek finance in a third. Businesses are similarly operating across jurisdictions, raising capital internationally, and pursuing opportunities in markets far from where they are headquartered. Yet many traditional lending frameworks remain designed around familiar domestic indicators: locally earned income, established credit histories, and straightforward ownership structures.
This creates a growing disconnect. A borrower can be financially strong overall yet appear difficult to finance when only part of their financial position, which fits a lender’s conventional criteria, is taken into account.
For internationally connected individuals and businesses, the challenge is therefore not necessarily a lack of wealth, income, or commercial strength; it is ensuring that the full financial picture can be understood and assessed across jurisdictions.
This disconnect becomes particularly apparent when businesses expand into new markets.
Consider a UK-registered petrol commodities trader expanding into Kenya. Having historically funded transactions through its own capital, the business had reached a point where this approach was restricting its ability to scale.
Despite securing $10 million in junior investor capital from Switzerland, it required additional funding to support larger trades. Viewed narrowly, the financing requirement could appear challenging: a UK business seeking capital to fund transactions in Kenya, supported by capital originating elsewhere. But viewed as a whole, the proposition was different. The existing investor backing, underlying transactions, expansion plans and local market opportunity together provided a much clearer picture of the business and its financing requirements.
The solution involved working with a banking institution established in the target market to develop a trade finance facility that allowed capital to be drawn against individual transactions.
What changed the outcome was not the underlying strength of the business, but how that strength was understood and presented to the appropriate lender. In cross-border financing, local market conditions, commercial arrangements, existing capital structures, and growth plans can be just as important as the balance sheet itself.
That same principle applies to personal borrowing.
An international professional footballer relocating from Europe to join an English Premier League club wanted to purchase a £5.8 million UK residence before starting his new role. Despite significant contracted earnings, he remained overseas, had not yet started his employment, and wanted to minimise the personal capital committed to the purchase.
Assessed through a conventional domestic mortgage lens, those circumstances presented obvious challenges: he had yet to begin receiving his UK income and did not fit the profile of an established domestic borrower. But that view captured only part of his financial position.
The resulting arrangement combined a £5.22 million UK mortgage with a £580,000 credit facility from a Swiss private bank. By considering his contracted future income alongside his international banking relationships and wider financial position, it became possible to structure the borrowing around his actual circumstances rather than force them into a conventional domestic model.
These examples point to a broader shift in international finance. The issue is not whether a borrower has sufficient wealth or whether capital exists; it is whether financial strength that spans several jurisdictions can be understood by institutions whose lending criteria may still be rooted in one.
Different jurisdictions bring different regulatory requirements, lending practices, and approaches to risk. A financial proposition readily understood in one market can look very different in another.
This is where specialist cross-border advice becomes increasingly relevant. At Henry Dannell, we take a holistic view, connecting internationally mobile individuals and businesses with appropriate lending institutions, presenting complex financial circumstances clearly, and helping navigate differences between markets.
As wealth becomes more globally connected, lending will increasingly need to recognise financial strength that does not sit neatly within national boundaries. The most effective financing solutions will come from understanding how income, assets, capital, and commercial objectives fit together across borders, rather than assessing each element in isolation.