A new type of ‘ownership’

This ecosystem gives users the opportunity for contemporary types of ownership, thus celebrating loyalty with storytelling and engagement at its core. In turn, digital currencies aid the development of digital economies. Though seemingly complex, this gives space for an entirely new market of consumers who do not need to understand blockchain to relate emotionally to their experience.

Digital currencies, the first pillar of the Metaverse, facilitate the creator economy, facilitating an inevitably crucial financial system to conduct business within it. Whether shopping online or conducting in-app purchases, the existing systems will eventually be replicated allowing consumers to connect with brands.

In-game purchases have proven to be a successful revenue stream for several online multi-player games. Fortnite alone generated over $5.8 billion in 2021, despite it being free of cost to play, making video games the second pillar of the Metaverse Trifecta.

Out those billions as possibilities

With over 3 billion gamers, the video gaming industry is estimated to be worth over $178 billion and is predicted to double by 2025. Platforms such as Fornite and Roblox are grabbing younger audiences’ attention, with 60 per cent of Fortnite players within the 18-24 age bracket. Brands who are looking to engage with this demographic are present in these spaces, either through collaborations or other integrations within the existing gameplay.

The potential of the video game industry makes it an unequivocal part of the Metaverse Trifecta as well as the digital economies. However, it is important to understand how these models can be integrated into Web3. This is where the adoption of NFTs becomes essential.

NFTs are unique pieces of digital content allowing owners to verify authenticity and ownership. These digital items come in a variety of formats including flat images, 3D files, and videos, and can be utilized for art, fashion, music, video games, as well as loyalty schemes.

Using the underlying blockchain technology, NFTs can be authenticated and validated, which can increase the value of physical products. Furthermore, NFTs functionality extends to that of a membership card, unlocking rewards and exclusive access to niche products as a reward for consumer loyalty.

NFTs can unlock true potential

All in all, the proof points of NFTs’ use are limitless, but the way they intertwine with digital currencies and video games could provide boundless opportunities.

For instance, the play-to-earn gaming model is an approach that engages and empowers players. By relying on NFTs, players can take part in financial in-game economies and get rewards for the value that they add, essentially earning while they play.

Having ownership of their assets instead of being controlled by a single game entity allows players to trade their NFT assets, skins or clothes on marketplaces to name a few. This shows the impact of in-game assets having real-world value.

With these three pillars working together, we could unlock the value of emerging digital worlds and economies while creating a balance between traditional ones. Each pillar works synchronously and provides a functioning ecosystem in the digital world.

One cannot fully exist without the other in Web3, making them the core building blocks for the next phase of the internet.