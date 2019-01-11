If the iPhone ceases to be a reliable growth engine for Apple, and especially if the installed base starts shrinking gradually, Cook needs to put a lot of effort in each of the company’s existing markets to maintain its dominance or catch up to the leaders. That means competing more actively on quality and price in the headphone, smart-speaker and PC markets; facing off with Spotify in terms of audio and recommendation quality while expanding the choice of music; finally launching a video subscription service that can go head-to-head with Netflix.