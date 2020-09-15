What leakers predicted and what Apple actually announced: iPad and Apple Watch

Dubai: Apple did not announce the highly-anticipated iPhone 12 on Tuesday.

Instead, it unveiled the new 8th-generation iPad powered by "A14 Bionic", Apple's fastest chipset, and also comes with keyboard/pencil support.

Also unveiled were new Apple Watch models, with enhanced medical diagnostic capabilities, including blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection.

The new iPad goes for $299, for what the company calls "education customers". New Apple Watch models were also unveiled during an online event on Tuesday. Below is our coverage of the Apple product rollout, pandemic edition.

10:03PM

New Operating Systems announced Tim Cook announced the iPad iOS 14, TV OS 14 (with picture-in-picture, Apple Music lyrics and multi-users game support capability). All available from September 16, 2020, and with the release of new products.

iPad Air price: $599

The iPad Air is a bit like a cross between the "basic" new iPad and the iPad Pro. The price starts at $599. It will be available from October (probably alongside the iPhone 12). They are expected to have the same chipset (A14).

More to it: Apple said this new iPad comes with a 100% recycled aluminum case — as well as recycled tin in the solder too. That's a big eco-statement from Apple today.

09:47PM

Now its iPad Air's turn The new iPad Air comes with a touch ID sensor, and 10.2-inch liquid retina display. The button uses an sapphire crystal lens that captures fingerprints. It's powered by the A14 6-core Bionic processor, the most advanced chip Apple has ever made.

DESIRABILITY FACTOR: $599, available from October 2020. The new iPad can be recycled (most of it), according to Apple. It's the most powerful iPad Air launched by Apple so far, with a massive performance boost, with the new A14 Bionic.

iPad 8th Generation price: $329 ($299 for education customers)

09:46PM

New iPad 8th gen: Price: $329 ($299 for education customers) A new iPad, simply called iPad, is launched. It's the 8th generation device, with keyboard and pencil support. Price: $329 ($299) for education customers.

The new iPad Air comes is pwere by an A12 bionic chip, which according to Apple's stats on stage say it'll be a lot faster than the previous generation.

The Apple 8th Generation iPad will be available on Friday, September 18, 2020 (It's going to be available for pre-order from today, and you can get your hands on it from Friday September 18, 2020.

It's available Friday, September 18, 2020 (It's going to be available for pre-order from today, and you can get your hands on it from Friday September 18 (just like the Apple Watch 6).

The A12 Bionic is the chipset used for iPhone XS.

500 million iPads had been sold in the last 10 years. On Tuesday (September 15, 2020) Apple also launched a new iPad powered by the A12 Bionic chip, according to Apple's Ted Merendino. Apple also launched the Ipad OS14, which is powered by AI to understand handwritten text. It also comes with shape recognition, and smart recognition that makes out the different between Apple Pencil and finger touch.

09:38PM

$14.95 for Apple One subscription: What it means Apple unveiled a series of subscription bundles, a long-awaited move expected to spur more growth in services revenue. The tech giant rolled out "Apple One" subscriptions that combine several services — including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud storage — at a lower price than users would pay if they bought each service individually. The bundles start at $14.95 a month for a tier including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and 50 GB of iCloud storage. That lower tier will also have a $19.95 version for families. A Premier tier costs $29.95, adding Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage. The offerings are geared toward families, meaning they will work with Apple's Family Sharing system that provides access to as many as six people for each service. The Apple One Individual plan offers savings of more than $6 a month, while the Family plan saves over $8 per month, the company said in a statement. The Premier plan saves over $25 a month, based on standard monthly pricing, Apple added.

09:36PM

Fitness+ announced This is with well-known trainers, and it's called Fitness+. It's a service for Apple Watch to 'get fit and stay fit'. It's powered by the Apple Watch and it gives you workout metrics from the wrist. The data is designed to keep you motivated - and with Fitness+ you choose the workout you want from the catalog of videos and it starts the workout right on your watch, and shows the metrics from the Watch to the screen you're watching on.

09:23PM

Apple Watch SE Price: $279 Keep an eye on your health. This new "light", more affordable model comes with fall detection support, and combines Series 6 design, with larger metrics. This new model uses the S5 chip, 2x faster than the Series 3.

09:06PM

Apple Watch Series 6 Price: $399 The new Apple Watch series 6 adds new feature that measures blood oxygen in 15 seconds, a key measurement of breathing and circulation. Series 3 continues at $199.

09:13PM

Handwashing detection The latest iteration of the Apple Watch detects handwashing and is equipped with chip that's 20% faster than the previous edition, according to Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

09:01PM

New Apple Watch & iPad launched Tim Cook, Apple CEO, announces new Apple Watch and iPad on September 15, 2020.

08:51PM

Delay in iPhone 12 launch? We've seen and heard some feelers from Apple, i.e. about a possible delay in the launch of the iPhone 12. Nothing's been confirmed, until this moment.

Are we going to see it unwrapped in today's virtual launch event? We've checked the most well-known leakers, who predict a new iPad, iPad Air — and the Apple Watch Series 6.

Others expect a new iPhone SE, too.

