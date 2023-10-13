Al Jazira Poultry Farms needs no introduction in the UAE. Al Jazira has been producing quality eggs in the UAE for more than 20 years and now it is the largest egg producer of the country, producing a large variety of enriched eggs. Al Jazira is the pioneer in introducing enriched eggs in the region. Its latest products, smoked eggs and bespoke pasteurised eggs are the first in the region. Consumers in the UAE now have eggs that smell and taste like barbecue eggs; and one can now order pasteurised eggs which are processed only on order and delivered immediately for consumption. This avoids storing pasteurised eggs for an indefinite time before consumption which defeats the very purpose of pasteurisation.
“Being an industry leader comes with great responsibilities. We are known for a myriad of impactful contributions to the egg industry. From being the first one in the UAE to introduce packaging options of shrink wrapped paper trays and see through egg trays made from recycled PET bottles, when eggs were still sold from baskets and packed in open paper trays, to bringing nutrient enriched eggs to this region, we have been a pioneer in the sector,” says a spokesperson from Al Jazira.
Al Jazira follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. “The complete trust and unfailing loyalty of our customers strengthened our commitment to deliver eggs that are produced in an environment which follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. Our certifications and accreditations prove our commitment in maintaining unmatched quality standards that Al Jazira is known for,” the spokesperson adds.
Al Jazira Poultry’s Golden eggs and smoked eggs have been awarded with Superior Taste Award 2023 by the International Taste Institute, Brussels, which involves products being judged by Michelin Star chefs from different parts of the world.
Al Jazira freshest Golden eggs are delivered all across the UAE every day.
“Our vast fleet of temperature controlled vehicles and a strong distribution network ensures that you find your favourite Al Jazira products at all hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores near you. We have started direct door delivery of the freshest possible eggs, chicken and other breakfast products. We have no minimum order requirement and we do not charge extra for this service,” the spokesperson says.