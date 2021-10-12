Dubai: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced a line-up of speakers from the business and government space for the fifth edition of the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival. The event opens November 22 and will be in a hybrid format featuring keynote addresses, panel debates and fireside chats led by over 120 titans of industry.
The focus of the two-day event is sustainability and the dramatic shift to digital financial services accelerated by the pandemic.Confirmed senior financial sector leaders set to speak in the two-day agenda include Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADG; AbdulAziz al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Bank Federation, Mashreq and Dubai Chamber; Mohammed Alabbar, Managing Director of Emaar; Jeff Sprecher, Chairman of New York Stock Exchange; Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank; and Yussufali, Chairman of Lulu Group, among others. In addition, there will be the musician turned entrepreneur Akon.
The Festival will also host 150 investors from top funds like Seqouia, Antler, Techstars, Grayscale and Mubadala. Over 100 of the world’s top fintech startups, including nine global unicorn founders and CEOs, such as Stripe, Judo, Fawry, Flutterwave, Zeta, Zip, WeLab, Bux and Noon will be joining.
“The Fintech landscape is brimming with up-and-coming talent and cutting-edge innovative solutions that are positively changing the face of financial services,” said Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. “We look forward to welcoming this stellar speaker list to a successful exchange of knowledge and expertise on the future of the sector.”
This year’s festival will grow to 14 different features and events, including new additions such as CxO21, a digital transformation summit; Token, a digital assets forum; and Fintech Souk, a forum on cutting edge developments in retail and payments.