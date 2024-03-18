Al Ain Farms Poultry Farm, established in 1979, is one of the largest local producers of chicken and eggs in the UAE, providing 9 million broilers and around 160 million eggs annually.
Freshness and quality are fundamental criteria for consumers, and this is why we neither use any hormones nor antibiotics in our products, which are delivered from farm to shop in 24 hours. With Made in the UAE ranges, we, at Al Ain Farms, ensure that all our products are always of the best quality and serve the taste profiles of all consumers across the country.
The power of brand trust, combined with the strong distribution footprint of Al Ain Farms, has helped us to always offer only the fresh, natural, and healthy locally-farmed products. One of our key success factors is to always offer a wide range of products and great services to consumers. In the last couple of years, we launched a range of organic and free-range eggs, extended our portfolio in standard eggs and portions, as well as changed the way we pack our chicken portions making them fresh for longer. This has been achieved by applying a new technology that allows the food to stay fresh for more days without adding any chemical preservatives.
Furthermore, with the goal to improve the shopping experience of our consumers, we created a colour coding for all our egg trays: each egg size is now associated to a different colour for instant recognition on shelf.
Finally, we launched a value-added range of marinated chicken called Cook in the Bag, which is ideal for mums who are superbusy with their daily tasks, and bachelors who do not have time for or are not good at cooking. The chicken cooks inside the bag for 45 minutes at 180°C, and it is available in five flavours: Peri Peri, Smoked BBQ, Mediterranean, Garlic Pepper, and Teriyaki. The company's dedication in providing an unbeatable consumer happiness in the fresh meat and eggs category is the key factor that drives all its efforts.