Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Arbitration Centre commenced operations on Wednesday to cater to the needs of companies in arbitration for commercial or civil disputes.

Anchored in the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi, the ADGM Arbitration Centre offers advanced technology and world-class hearing facilities for local and global parties to resolve their disputes through arbitration or mediation without geographic constraints, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“The ADGM Arbitration Centre strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position on the global map as a strategic centre for arbitration services that appeal to businesses and individuals from around the world,” said Ahmad Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM.

“The Centre’s offering is set to further advance the UAE’s dispute resolution landscape, foster new business opportunities, and boost investment opportunities in the capital.”

Abu Dhabi Global Market opened for business on October 21, 2015. A number of companies, financial institutions and banks are located in the financial centre located on Al Maryah Island.

“As an independent jurisdiction with its own civil and commercial laws, independent courts and with many of the world’s leading law firms present, ADGM is in a very strong position to support the requirements of users even more broadly with the addition of these arbitration and mediation facilities,” said Linda Fitz-Alan, CEO of ADGM Courts.