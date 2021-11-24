Dubai: Hub71 in Abu Dhabi has stuck a deal with the US financial services company Stripe to offer more options to its tenants on payment gateways. With Stripe, tech startups can efficiently accept payments online, payout funds, and manage their business growth needs.
“We have more fintech startups at Hub71 than any other sector and bringing Stripe onboard as a strategic partner strengthens the value we can bring to our community by providing them global platform to facilitate their scale,” said Jida Itani, COO at Hub71.
The partnership will also grant startup founders 50 per cent discounted access to Stripe Atlas, a toolkit that enables entrepreneurs to launch new ventures in minutes from anywhere in the world. Hub71 startups will also gain priority access to Stripe’s beta products.
“Like Hub71, we are motivated to give entrepreneurs in the UAE the ability to achieve their ambitions and scale their businesses online,” said Kunal Choitram, who heads the Middle East and North Africa Partnerships for Stripe. “Our fully integrated suite of payments products makes money movement as simple, borderless and programmable as the rest of the internet.”