The new power plant will be one of the the largest in that category in the region

Abu Dhabi skyline. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), announced the commencement of a tender for a Waste-to-Energy Independent Power Project. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), announced the commencement of a competitive tender process for the development of a greenfield Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Project (IPP).

For the first stage of the tender process, EWEC and Tadweer invite developers to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to EWEC by the deadline of 11 February 2021.

The proposed WtE plant will be developed through Abu Dhabi’s successful IPP model, with long-term project agreements encompassing both power purchase and waste supply with EWEC and Tadweer.

“Our collaboration with Tadweer to develop this plant is a crucial next step in the aim of significantly reducing waste to landfill, stimulating the economy, and decreasing CO2 emissions. We are looking for the best partners to develop the project and support this ambitious and significant strategy,” said Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC.

The WtE plant, to be located near the existing Al Dhafra landfill in Abu Dhabi, will have an expected processing capacity between 600,000 and 900,000 tonnes of waste per year, and will generate enough electricity to power up to 22,500 UAE households, making it one of the largest WtE facilities in the region. In addition, the WtE plant is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 1.5 million tonnes per year (equivalent to the removal of more than 300,000 cars from the road).

“This facility will set the benchmark for WtE energy projects in the region, not only in terms of scale but also in terms of efficiency and environmental benefits, and ensure that we meet UAE Vision 2021 to divert 75 percent of Municipal Solid Waste away from landfills,” said Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer

The project will involve the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the WtE plant that will use advanced moving grate technology to convert municipal solid waste into electricity via a high-efficiency steam turbine generator set.

The successful developer will own up to 40 per cent of the entity while the remaining equity will be primarily held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.