Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Response Plus Holding (RPM), which offers on-site medical services, reported a net profit of Dh40.1 million for the first nine months of 2021, up a staggering 817 per cent from the same period a year earlier. The company said gross profit for the period stood at Dh60.1 million on revenues of Dh197.7 million. Total assets came to Dh293.9 million as of September 30, compared to Dh5.6 million at the start of this year.
RPM, which bagged multiple contracts in the year-to-date, said these contributed to “enhanced” financial growth performance. Key project wins during the third quarter include those from Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. (SEHA), Mafraq Hospital (200 ICU facility), Emirates Global Aluminium, Schlumberger, Abu Dhabi Police, Larsen & Turbo and Trojan Contracting, in addition to Integrated ambulance fleet management for hospitals.
“Our focus is to further boost the momentum for the last quarter of this year with confirmed contracts and businesses in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Ethiopia,” said Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holdings. “Our India expansion plans for 2022 will further pave the way for sustained growth over the years to come - we have also implemented a robust and exemplary corporate governance framework to ensure strong growth is supported by effective internal controls.”
RPM said it had “enhanced” its business development and marketing department with the aim to expand within the region as a part of its growth strategy. “Some very prestigious tendered contracts of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Ethiopia are in the final stages of negotiation that the management is confident on being awarded in the coming months,” said the company in a statement.