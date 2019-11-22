The ADIA invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has expressed its desire to invest in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan's office informed on Friday that following a discussion the Chief Minister had with top officials of ADIA here, they have expressed their desire to invest in projects in the state.

The projects that ADIA took up for discussion include the Kochi Metro Business City, a maritime cluster at Wellington Island-Kochi, KINFRA Logistics Park-Palakkad and Aeropolis-Kannur at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

"Besides this another eight projects were also discussed. They will confirm which projects they wish to associate with after their meeting in January 2020. Today's meeting was a follow up to one that Vijayan had with ADIA officials in Abu Dhabi when he was there in February this year," said the CM's office.

The ADIA invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi with a focus of long-term value creation.