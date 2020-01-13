Abu Dhabi: The automotive trade index in Abu Dhabi has maintained its positive momentum achieving 5 percent growth during the first ten months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

According to statistics in a report issued by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, local car sales jumped in value to Dh28.66 billion from January to the end of October 2019.

The figures also showed a significant increase in auto resales, amounting to Dh14.459 billion in the first ten months of 2019, a 27 per cent surge compared to Dh11.38 billion during the same period in 2018.

Imports accounted for Dh13.854 billion from January to October 2019, compared to Dh15.67 billion during the same reporting period in 2018.