Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ) is a 100 per cent foreign ownership, tax-free business environment with a zero% import, re-export tax duty haven. The zone was established in 2012 as part of the emirate’s economic diversification strategy and is home to businesses from a wide range of sectors like aviation, logistics, e-commerce and ICT with many new sectors coming online. ADAFZ, unlike any other multi-use free zone in the emirate, lists its proximity to international airports & key cargo corridors as one of the major advantages afforded to its clients, serving as a strategic hub and Global gateway..
Operating at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport and Al Bateen Executive Airport, ADAFZ manages a property portfolio of over 88 km2 and acts as a one-stop-shop providing an extensive range of trade facilitation services, products and facilities, including fully serviced business centres, plots of land for development, warehousing & Light Industrial units, commercial offices , light manufacturing/finishing facilities, aircraft hangers and more — all of which offer an outstanding return on investment to our tenants.
The extensive offering covers a full spectrum of free zone services, including company registration, licensing, leasing, rapid visa processing for employees, and many other high-quality services aimed at driving growth, supporting your business and facilitating trade.
Its goal is to accommodate an integrated yet broad and diverse sector portfolio that can benefit from being located at the heart of global trade. Supporting business sectors including aviation logistics/freight forwarding, e-commerce, consumer & healthcare ADAFZ provides the optimal location combined with a Customer 1st culture and underpinned by a strong drive for partnerships , innovative solutions and technology adoption. . Contact ADAFZ to find out more. To discuss your business plan and opportunities, contact its advisors at: Toll free: +971 800 1111; Email: info@ adafz.ae; Adafz.ae