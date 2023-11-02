A&A Associate is the UAE-based management consultancy that focuses on providing cost-effective value-added services to meet all your business needs. Our approach lays emphasis on meeting the highest standards of quality possible, while at the same time paying attention to professional ethics.
Our team of management experts and business consultants are all highly qualified and come with years of experience in their fields. We can be counted on for financial management advisory, corporate finance, business consultancy, business plan, feasibility study, company formation, PRO services, tax residency certificates, offshore registration, VAT compliant accounting services, audit services, and liquidation services.
We provide fresh perspectives and come up with out-of-the-box solutions for all your business needs. If you need help with your business strategy or advice on how to optimise your business, come and talk to us. We are here to provide hands-on support when it comes to driving innovation at your company.
One of A&A Associate’s key strengths is its in-depth knowledge of the UAE legal and regulatory environment. This experience allows the company to guide clients through the complex process of setting up a business in the UAE and ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. The highly experienced internal auditors are a great asset to the company in resolving the clients‘ tax issues.
In addition to its core business, A&A Associate has also committed to focusing on sustainable initiatives to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. This is part of its 2023 resolutions to focus more on sustainable development.
With the UAE hosting COP28 this year, start-up experts have pledged to increase their efforts by 50 per cent from 2022.
Remarkably, A&A Associate is the only consulting company in the UAE to have achieved both the Superbrands and Great Place to Work awards in a single calendar year. In the past year, the company received several awards, including the prestigious GBO Award from Global Business Outlook, a renowned UK publication.