Dubai: As many as 46,000 new domain names were registered in the UAE under .ae in 2022, authorities announced on Wednesday.
With this, the total number of websites registered under .ae now stands at 300,000 until the first quarter of 2023, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said.
“Thus, .ae is the most used national domain and one of the fastest growing domains in the Arab region,” the authority said.
Eng. Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, Director of Policies and Programs Department at TDRA, said: “The UAE has the most developed and competitive economy in the region, and this gives an important advantage for businesses and companies that own a .ae domain, as it enhances the confidence of customers and partners with the organisation that owns the domain. This is added to many benefits, including the ease of obtaining a domain, the speed of the procedure, and the possibility of obtaining a name that matches the nature of the business or its name. Today, we have 23 accredited companies in the UAE competing in providing domain registration services at competitive prices.”
“The domain name is an integral part of the trademark of any organization, and we at TDRA attach exceptional importance to the protection of trademark owners. We have embodied this by developing a fair dispute policy to protect trademark owners. TDRA also uses the services of the World Intellectual Property Organization to make unbiased judgments.”
The steady increase in the number of registrants in .ae reflects the economic importance of the UAE as a major economic hub in the Middle East. Examples of international companies that use the .ae domain include, but are not limited to, Amazon and Google.