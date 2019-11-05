The experiment for the month of August led to more efficient meetings, happier workers

Tokyo: Microsoft Japan published a report showing how productivity spiked by nearly 40 percent despite observing a four-day workweek.

In August, Microsoft Japan closed its offices on Fridays, treating 2,300 employees to a month’s worth of three-day weekends. Results of the August’s experiment were published on Thursday, October 31.

The result: a nearly 40% spike in individual productivity.

In Japan’s famously workaholic corporate culture, the experiment is a sign that proponents of the four-day workweek might be onto something,

How it happened

In addition to the extra days off, the office also set a time limit of 30 minutes for meetings and encouraged employees to communicate online rather than face-to-face when possible.

With workers only at their desks four days instead of five, you might think they got less done during the week.

Instead, productivity spiked by nearly 40 percent — a sign that proponents of the four-day workweek might be onto something, even in Japan’s famously workaholic corporate culture.

Results

Sales per employee increased by 39.9 percent during the trial compared to August 2018’s figures, and an employee satisfaction survey found that 92.1 percent of workers liked the switch to a four-day workweek.

Closing the office on Fridays positively affected the company’s environmental impact as well.

During the 4-day workweek trial month in August, Microsoft Japan reporting a 23.1 percent decrease in electricity use and a 58.7 percent decrease in the number of pages employees printed.

With automation poised to take over many tasks currently tackled by humans, people across the globe have started pondering what it could mean for the future of work.