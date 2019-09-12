Haris Toffic: I believe that employees have responsibilities and duties that they know they have to cover regardless of the time it takes, which is precisely why people end up staying late after hours instead of coming exactly at 9am and leaving exactly at 5pm. Time shouldn’t be considered when what you really want is output from an employee. As an employer there are certain expectations you have from your employee and you should trust that those expectations will be met regardless of whether the person comes in at 9 or 11am, or leaves earlier. From what I see, the concept of the eight-hour work shift is more of an illusion for the employer to feel like they are actually receiving something for the full eight hours that the employee is at work, when in reality that employee may only be actually working for 3 hours and completing everything that is expected from him or her.