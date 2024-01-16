Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Compact, portable device

Loud and powerful sound

Various connectivity options

Built-in mic for calls

Cons

Requires micro-USB charging, not USB Type-C

At over 30 per cent off, Anker SoundCore Mini is a compact but powerful Bluetooth speaker that you can take along to barbecues, parties or even work meetings. With over 84,000 4.6-star reviews, this bestselling device offers micro-SD and AUX support, along with Bluetooth 4.0 technology to link to your device and connect over a 66-foot range. Reviewers say the speaker drives surprisingly powerful sound, thanks to its advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer. It has a playtime of 15 hours, and includes a built-in noise cancelling microphone for hands-free calling. However, do note that it uses micro-USB charging, and not universal USB Type-C, which can be frustrating for some users.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Grocery Deal: India Gate Classic Basmati White Rice, 6kg

This pantry essential is up for grabs at a discount for Prime members, thanks to Amazon’s Super Saver Week. India Gate’s extra-long, pearl white basmati rice features a delicate aroma and smooth long grains. Since the grains have been aged for two years, they gain 20 per cent more length and offer 30 per cent more servings than non-aged rice. Add a 6kg bag to your cart and pick up your recipe book for endless ways to cook this fragrant rice, from Hyderabadi biryani to Awadhi pulao and more.

Best Home Essentials Deal: Ariel 3-in-1 Pods (Six Pack)

Another great deal from Super Saver Week, Ariel’s liquid detergent capsules are nearly 50 per cent off, so it’s the perfect time to stock up. This pack of six boxes adds up to 90 capsules, and will last you for months. Suitable for both top-load and front-load washers, the powerful stain remover cleans and brightens clothes, while maintaining the integrity of colours and keeping whites bright. The capsules fully dissolve in water, even in a cold wash cycle of 30 degrees Celsius. Ariel’s pods now also include the pleasant fragrance and softness offered by Downy’s Touch of Freshness.