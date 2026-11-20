This YFS, noon presents a curated range of premium tech accessories at the best price
Whether you're a content creator managing large files, a professional looking to enhance productivity, a designer exploring new creative possibilities or a gamer seeking a more immersive set-up, the right laptop accessories can make all the difference. From high-performance storage solutions and professional photo printing to advanced 3D printing and immersive OLED displays, premium accessories go beyond everyday essentials to deliver greater convenience, performance and flexibility.
This Yellow Friday, noon brings together a curated range of premium tech accessories at the best price designed to elevate the way you work, create and play. Make your upgrade even more rewarding with an extra Dh100 off using code ACC100 on selected products. Whether you're upgrading your creative set-up or adding more functionality to your everyday tech essentials, explore these must-have picks and make the most of Yellow Friday at noon.
For content creators who regularly shoot high-resolution videos, running out of smartphone storage can mean missing out on capturing important moments. The SanDisk 1TB Phone SSD Drive offers a smarter way to manage large video files, allowing users to record cinema-quality video directly on to external storage without consuming their phone's internal memory. With 1TB of additional capacity, it is a worthwhile investment for mobile videographers and social media creators who want the freedom to shoot more, store more and keep creating without storage limitations.
For photography enthusiasts and creative professionals, having a reliable photo printer at hand means never having to compromise on print quality or convenience. The Epson L8050 uses Heat-Free Micro Piezo technology and a six-colour ink system to deliver detailed photographs at a resolution of up to 5760x1440 dpi. Its included inks can produce up to 1,500 high-quality 10x15cm photos, making it a practical choice for frequent photo printing. With wireless and mobile printing capabilities, it also makes bringing digital memories and creative projects to life easier.
For professional creators and users working with large media files, storage is not just about capacity but also about having the right solution for demanding workflows. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO microSDXC UHS-I Card offers an impressive 2TB of storage, providing ample room for high-resolution photographs, extensive video libraries and other large files. Designed for demanding 5K cinematic workflows, it is an ideal investment for creators who need substantial storage in a compact format, as well as gamers looking to expand storage on compatible devices.
For designers, makers and 3D printing enthusiasts, investing in the right printer can open up an entirely new world of creative possibilities. The Flashforge Creator 5 features four independent toolheads, allowing users to experiment with multi-colour and multi-material printing to create more detailed and intricate models. Its high-temperature printing capabilities support a wider range of materials, while automatic calibration helps simplify the printing process. With the ability to accommodate larger models or multiple smaller parts in one print job, it is a valuable addition for anyone looking to take their 3D printing projects to the next level.
For gamers who value both visual quality and responsive performance, the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Smart Gaming Monitor offers an upgrade that goes beyond a conventional display. Its ultra-wide OLED screen features an immersive 800R curvature, a 240Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time for smoother, more responsive gameplay. Powered by the α8 AI processor, it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for enhanced gaming performance. What makes it particularly versatile is its built-in webOS platform, which allows users to stream Netflix, YouTube and Shahid directly without connecting a PC, making it equally suited to gaming and everyday entertainment.