From school projects to office paperwork: 3 HP Smart Tank printers to consider

From ink savings to smarter features, here's what sets these HP printers apart
Buying a printer usually starts with a simple need. Perhaps your child has a school project due tomorrow, you need to print a few forms, or working from home has made regular trips to the print shop inconvenient. The real question is how much that printer will cost to keep running.
HP's Smart Tank range uses refillable ink bottles instead of conventional cartridges, making it worth considering if you print regularly. Our top pick for a busy home office is the HP Smart Tank 795, thanks to its automatic double-sided printing and document feeder.
But not every household needs those extras. We've looked at three HP Smart Tank options, focusing on printing speed, ink capacity, wireless convenience and the features you'll actually use.
Best for busy home offices and families with regular printing needs.
If your printer gets used almost every day, the HP Smart Tank 795 makes a strong case for itself. It handles printing, scanning, copying and faxing, with a few time-saving features that make a noticeable difference when paperwork starts piling up.
The biggest advantage is its 35-sheet automatic document feeder. Instead of placing every page individually on the scanner, you can load a stack of documents and let the machine work through them. Automatic double-sided printing also helps when you're producing lengthy reports or study materials.
HP rates its printing speed at up to 15 black-and-white pages and nine colour pages per minute. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer flexibility when several people share the printer.
Key specifications:
Print speed: Up to 15 ppm black, 9 ppm colour
Double-sided printing: Automatic
Scanner: Flatbed with 35-sheet automatic document feeder
Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB
What we like:
Document feeder saves time on multi-page scanning.
Automatic duplex printing is useful for lengthy documents.
Multiple connection options suit shared home offices.
Best for: Home offices, freelancers and households that regularly print or scan several pages at a time.
Best for families who want automatic double-sided printing without moving to a more office-focused model.
The HP Smart Tank 670 feels like a sensible middle ground. It offers the everyday essentials of printing, copying and scanning, along with automatic double-sided printing.
That last feature is particularly useful for school notes, revision material and longer documents. You can print on both sides without manually turning the paper over, which makes regular printing a little less fiddly.
According to HP's Smart Tank series specifications, the 670 series prints at up to 12 pages per minute in black and seven in colour. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, allowing compatible devices to connect wirelessly.
The flatbed scanner is suitable for individual documents, photographs and identification paperwork. If you only occasionally need to scan several pages, that arrangement should be manageable.
Key specifications:
Print speed: Up to 12 ppm black, 7 ppm colour
Double-sided printing: Automatic
Scanner: Flatbed
Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi and USB
What we like:
Automatic double-sided printing is convenient for school and office documents.
Wireless printing makes it easier for family members to share.
Refillable ink tanks suit households that print regularly.
Best for: Families, students and people working from home who want a practical all-round printer without needing an automatic document feeder.
Best for children's assignments, occasional colour printing and everyday household paperwork.
Not every home needs a printer with office-style features. If most of your printing involves worksheets, school projects, recipes and the occasional form, the HP Smart Tank 582 keeps things straightforward.
It combines printing, scanning and copying in one machine, with wireless connectivity that lets you send documents from compatible phones and computers. This is handy when a school assignment arrives by email or you need to print something quickly from your laptop.
HP lists speeds of up to 12 black-and-white pages and five colour pages per minute. Double-sided printing is manual, so you'll need to turn the sheets over yourself. For occasional use, that may be a perfectly reasonable trade-off.
The refillable ink system is another reason to consider it, particularly if your children regularly print colour diagrams or project material.
Key specifications:
Print speed: Up to 12 ppm black, 5 ppm colour
Double-sided printing: Manual
Scanner: Flatbed
Connectivity: Wireless and USB
What we like:
Simple print, scan and copy functions cover household basics.
Wireless connectivity is useful for family devices.
Refillable ink bottles help make regular colour printing more manageable.
Best for: Families with school-age children and households with relatively light printing needs.
The first thing to consider is how often you print. Refillable ink tanks can make sense for households producing regular schoolwork, colour worksheets and office documents. However, check the ink bottles included with the exact printer. HP offers different ink bundles, and advertised page yields depend on the model, package and printing conditions.
Next, look at automatic double-sided printing. If you regularly print long reports or study notes, this feature can save paper and time. The Smart Tank 670 and 795 support it, while the 582 requires you to turn the pages manually.
Scanning matters too. A flatbed scanner is fine for the occasional document. If you frequently scan contracts, invoices or several pages together, the Smart Tank 795's automatic document feeder is more convenient.
For UAE buyers, check that the listing includes the correct power cable and applicable local warranty. HP's Middle East specifications are a useful reference, but the exact retail package should always be confirmed before ordering.
The right printer depends less on how impressive its specifications look and more on what you'll be printing each week.
For a busy home office, the HP Smart Tank 795 is our top recommendation. Its automatic document feeder, faster printing speeds and double-sided printing make it particularly useful for people handling regular paperwork.
The Smart Tank 670 is the more straightforward choice for families who print frequently but don't need a document feeder. It offers automatic duplex printing and wireless convenience without adding features that might rarely get used.
For school assignments and lighter household printing, the Smart Tank 582 covers the essentials. Its manual double-sided printing is better suited to shorter jobs.
Whichever you choose, check the included ink, replacement bottle compatibility and UAE warranty before placing your order.
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