From school projects to office paperwork: 3 HP Smart Tank printers to consider

But not every household needs those extras. We've looked at three HP Smart Tank options, focusing on printing speed, ink capacity, wireless convenience and the features you'll actually use.

HP's Smart Tank range uses refillable ink bottles instead of conventional cartridges, making it worth considering if you print regularly. Our top pick for a busy home office is the HP Smart Tank 795, thanks to its automatic double-sided printing and document feeder.

Buying a printer usually starts with a simple need. Perhaps your child has a school project due tomorrow, you need to print a few forms, or working from home has made regular trips to the print shop inconvenient. The real question is how much that printer will cost to keep running.

1. HP Smart Tank 795 All-in-One Printer

Best for: Home offices, freelancers and households that regularly print or scan several pages at a time.

Automatic duplex printing is useful for lengthy documents.

What we like:

HP rates its printing speed at up to 15 black-and-white pages and nine colour pages per minute. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer flexibility when several people share the printer.

The biggest advantage is its 35-sheet automatic document feeder. Instead of placing every page individually on the scanner, you can load a stack of documents and let the machine work through them. Automatic double-sided printing also helps when you're producing lengthy reports or study materials.

If your printer gets used almost every day, the HP Smart Tank 795 makes a strong case for itself. It handles printing, scanning, copying and faxing, with a few time-saving features that make a noticeable difference when paperwork starts piling up.

Best for busy home offices and families with regular printing needs.

2. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer

Best for: Families, students and people working from home who want a practical all-round printer without needing an automatic document feeder.

Wireless printing makes it easier for family members to share.

Automatic double-sided printing is convenient for school and office documents.

What we like:

The flatbed scanner is suitable for individual documents, photographs and identification paperwork. If you only occasionally need to scan several pages, that arrangement should be manageable.

According to HP's Smart Tank series specifications, the 670 series prints at up to 12 pages per minute in black and seven in colour. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, allowing compatible devices to connect wirelessly.

That last feature is particularly useful for school notes, revision material and longer documents. You can print on both sides without manually turning the paper over, which makes regular printing a little less fiddly.

The HP Smart Tank 670 feels like a sensible middle ground. It offers the everyday essentials of printing, copying and scanning, along with automatic double-sided printing.

Best for families who want automatic double-sided printing without moving to a more office-focused model.

3. HP Smart Tank 582 All-in-One Printer

Best for children's assignments, occasional colour printing and everyday household paperwork.

Not every home needs a printer with office-style features. If most of your printing involves worksheets, school projects, recipes and the occasional form, the HP Smart Tank 582 keeps things straightforward.

It combines printing, scanning and copying in one machine, with wireless connectivity that lets you send documents from compatible phones and computers. This is handy when a school assignment arrives by email or you need to print something quickly from your laptop.

HP lists speeds of up to 12 black-and-white pages and five colour pages per minute. Double-sided printing is manual, so you'll need to turn the sheets over yourself. For occasional use, that may be a perfectly reasonable trade-off.

The refillable ink system is another reason to consider it, particularly if your children regularly print colour diagrams or project material.

Key specifications:

Print speed: Up to 12 ppm black, 5 ppm colour

Double-sided printing: Manual

Scanner: Flatbed

Connectivity: Wireless and USB

What we like:

Simple print, scan and copy functions cover household basics.

Wireless connectivity is useful for family devices.

Refillable ink bottles help make regular colour printing more manageable.