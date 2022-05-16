TikTok, social media’s current obsession, is a gold mine for discovering products. People from all over the world can be seen putting anything - from timesaving kitchen gadgets to acne-fighting skincare - to trial on camera, with honest reviews and results. If you’ve felt the niggling urge to hit purchase after watching a three-minute clip, you’re not alone. We’ve compiled viral beauty and skincare products by the French cosmetics company L’Oreal on Amazon that are currently TikTok favourites.

Can’t wait another day to try these? Become a Prime member to get your products as soon as tomorrow.

1. Best Foundation: L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder

The Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation hasn’t gone viral for just its waterproof 24-hour coverage. You only need see a couple of videos on TikTok to witness the foundation’s pore-concealing prowess. The powder mattifies and camouflages pores on the cheeks, with results not dissimilar to blur camera filters that hide flaws. It comes in a range of shades from vanilla to ebony, all promising sweatproof and no-transfer coverage.

2. Best for Acne: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment Cream

SkincareTok is in love with La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Duo spot treatment cream for acne. The formula is infused with 5.5 per cent of benzoyl peroxide, an acne-fighting ingredient, treating pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and clogged pores, all at once. An exfoliating bonus is the 0.4 per cent of Lipo-Hydroxy Acid (LHA), which renews skin. Reviewers have been using it to treat their ‘maskne’, but also caution against the high concentration of actives in the product.

3. Best Makeup Remover: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water With Vitamin C, 400ml

Struggling to get all of your makeup off? Instead of double cleansing, opt for a 400ml bottle of Garnier’s micellar water infused with skin brightening ingredient, vitamin C. Free of fragrance and completely vegan, the product cleanses the heaviest of makeup without irritation. It’s also a great way to refresh the skin since it removes all traces of dirt and pollution as well. Repeat buyers say their skin has never broken out after wiping with a cotton pad soaked in the micellar water.

4. Best Multi-Purpose Eye Pencil: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil, Milk

This NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil has been making rounds on the internet as a draw-on highlighter. Makeup influencers are seen colouring the tip of their nose, cheekbones and the corners of their eyes with the Milk shade. The eyeliner-slash-highlighter has crayon-like creamy consistency that also doubles as an eyeshadow. Reviewers are happy with its long-lasting formula that stays on for hours yet washes off easily.

5. Best Lipstick: L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Makeup Les Nus Lipstick (Nu Impertinent, 0.13oz)

Finding an affordable glide-on lipstick that doesn’t require a coat of lip balm is a difficult bargain. TikTok users have discovered the perfect alternative in the L’Oreal Paris Les Nus Lipstick line. Our shade pick from the 12 listed is Nu Impertinent, a flattering cross between brown and pink that people love for its similarity to colours by pricey brands. The moisturising formula owes its creamy texture to drops of argan oil and vitamin E.

6. Best Face Wash: CeraVe SA Cleanser Salicylic Acid Face Wash

Another viral over-the-counter skincare product is CeraVe’s SA Cleanser for acne-prone skin. The clear gel contains salicylic acid, which is a beta hydroxyl acid (BHA) used to exfoliate the skin and reduce swelling caused by acne. While it targets active pimples, the foaming cleanser also prevents future breakouts. If you’re often left with tight, dry skin after cleansing, this face wash adds moisture and hydration into the skin using hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

7. Best Hair Treatment: L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water (6.8 fl oz)

Revitalise your locks with a quick eight-second hair treatment in the shower. Whether you have curly, wavy or straight hair, glowing reviews swear by Elvive Wonder Water’s moisturising properties and its salon-like results. The 200ml bottle comes with 20ml markers to help with exact application doses. Apply the liquid formula into the tips after shampooing and before conditioning, then rinse the product out after eight seconds. Do note, however, that buyers with dyed hair experienced colour bleeding.

8. Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

With Maybelline’s Sky High mascara, your natural eyelashes will gain length like never before. TikTok reviewers were impressed with the instant volume after a single application, especially among users who had sparse or small lashes. Combining the effects of a flexible brush and a formula infused with bamboo extract, the mascara extends every single eyelash from root to tip.