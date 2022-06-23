Summer calls for a holiday-ready wardrobe. But what’s so great about this season is that even the most casual of outfits can fly under the fashion radar. Whether you’re planning to take off in BOSS chino pants or spend time in the sunny outdoors shouldering a dusty pink Guess bag, we’ve got you covered.

Shop some of the best fashion deals below that are currently live on Amazon, where select branded clothes are 30 per cent off. To avail yourself of the discount, punch in the coupon code FASHION30 at checkout. We’ve also peppered the list with ongoing discounted deals to help you save more.

Order as a Prime member to get your new wardrobe tomorrow, with no delivery fee.

1. BOSS Men's Chino-Slim D Trousers

Add a splash of colour to your go-to summer outfit in these men’s chino pants by BOSS. The dark green pair is primarily made of cotton and fits slim, hanging mid-rise around the hips. Style the pants with neutrals, like your basic white tee and sneakers, and you’re all set in your dapper daytime casual wear.

2. Calvin Klein Women's Vertical Monogram T-Shirt

Crewneck tops rarely ever go out of fashion; for one, they can be layered effortlessly, and two, they’re especially flattering as casual t-shirts. Our pick is the Calvin Klein Vertical Monogram tee in bright white, made of 100 per cent cotton. The top shines on its own over flared jeans and makes a complete outfit with a pair of everyday boots.

3. Timberland Mens TFO Gale River BD Oxford Shirt

Here’s something to reserve for a brunch meet-up or for days you have to clock in at the office. Timberland’s Gale River men’s shirt keeps things low-key but means serious business as well. The oxford shirt delivers a smart fit in its short sleeves and button-down collar, with a Timberland logo etched on the chest.

4. Trendyol Women's Flower Details Dress

If you’re on the hunt for a new summer dress, check out Trendyol’s casual piece in black with a lovely ruffle hem and a crew neck. It comes in maxi length, flowing just above the ankles and cinching at the waist for a flattering fit. Turn heads at your next brunch with the girls in this dress.

5. Vero Moda Women's Faux Leather Jacket

Even though we’re in warmer climes, a faux leather biker jacket on sale is hard to pass up. Invest in Vero Moda’s edgy black jacket is made of viscose, with silver hardware, for winter. This piece hugs your figure with its multiple dividing seams, and its zipper details on the lapel and pockets drive home the streetwear look.

6. GUESS Women's Alexie Shoulder Bag

Petite and classy, this easy-going Guess shoulder bag made it to our list of the best designer bag deals for 2022. The Alexie Shoulder Bag gets all the love for its crescent silhouette and surprisingly roomy main compartment. Rock the look with your daily wear, and it will not disappoint.

7. Ray-Ban Flat Lenses Hexagonal Sunglasses

Sometimes, a pair of cool shades will do the job. Among several discounted Ray-Ban models, we found this unisex pair to offer the most bang for your buck. These sunglasses have a unique hexagonal frame and sport G-15 lenses that turn darker in the sun to shield your eyes, filtering out blue light as well.