From Korean glass skin to collagen masks, Know the science behind a luminous complexion
The secret to expensive-looking skin may have less to do with the products on your dressing table than with how light behaves on your face. When skin is adequately hydrated, its surface appears smoother, allowing light to reflect more evenly. The result is that fresh, luminous finish celebrated in Korean beauty as glass skin. Behind the aesthetic is some surprisingly straightforward science. Moisture-binding ingredients, naturally occurring skin lipids and carefully formulated creams can all influence how skin looks. Even the increasingly popular overnight collagen mask has a more interesting role than its name might suggest.
With White Friday deals bringing fresh attention and exciting prices to skincare favourites, it is also a timely opportunity to discover which beauty products are genuinely worth adding to your routine.”
The outermost layer of skin, called the stratum corneum, contains cells surrounded by protective lipids. According to research published in the NCBI Bookshelf's Moisturizers review, ingredients called humectants attract and bind water, while occlusives reduce moisture loss. Emollients help soften the skin's surface.
Together, these mechanisms explain why a well-formulated moisturiser can make skin appear smoother and more supple.
For women in the UAE, where daily routines often involve moving between outdoor warmth and air-conditioned interiors, finding a comfortable balance between hydration and texture can be particularly appealing.
Glass skin is an aesthetic description, not a medical skin classification. Natural pores and texture remain perfectly normal, even on well-hydrated skin.
Start with ingredients rather than extravagant promises. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin help attract moisture, while ceramides and occlusive ingredients support moisture retention. Texture matters too. Lightweight serums suit those who prefer layering, while richer creams provide a more substantial moisturising finish.
Collagen masks deserve realistic expectations. Topically applied collagen can contribute to a moisturising formulation, but should not be confused with rebuilding the skin's own collagen.
The following five finds offer different approaches to achieving a luminous-looking complexion.
Sometimes the most convincing glow begins with a familiar pharmacy moisturiser. CeraVe's rich cream combines three essential ceramides with hyaluronic acid, petrolatum and dimethicone, ingredients selected to support hydration and reduce moisture loss.
The brand also uses its MVE delivery technology, designed to release moisturising ingredients gradually. Its fragrance-free formulation makes it a practical everyday option for people who prefer straightforward skincare.
For anyone whose skin feels dry after spending long hours indoors, this is a sensible foundation for a hydration-focused routine. It can be used on both the face and body, making it particularly versatile.
Overnight masks have become one of Korean beauty's most intriguing rituals. Medicube's Collagen Night Wrapping Mask brings that approach to the evening routine, using a leave-on wrapping-mask concept designed around a moisturised, glossy-looking finish.
Collagen-infused masks can help skin look smoother, more hydrated and temporarily plumper. Their main benefit comes from enhancing the skin’s surface rather than stimulating its natural collagen production.
This is the more indulgent option for readers who enjoy a dedicated nighttime ritual rather than relying exclusively on their everyday moisturiser.
One of Korean skincare's more unusual formulations, VT Cosmetics Reedle Shot 100 uses the brand's Cica Reedle technology, featuring tiny silica-based particles alongside centella asiatica and hyaluronic acid.
Rather than behaving like a conventional hydrating serum, it is positioned as a texture-focused first step in an evening skincare routine. The manufacturer advises that tingling can occur and cautions against combining it with beauty devices or applying it immediately after dermatological procedures.
This is a specialist addition for readers interested in Korean skincare innovations, rather than an essential first purchase for achieving hydrated-looking skin.
For a lighter approach, SKIN1004's Madagascar Centella Ampoule offers a watery serum texture that layers comfortably beneath moisturiser.
The manufacturer lists centella asiatica extract alongside humectants including glycerin and butylene glycol. Its formula is intended to moisturise and support a comfortable, balanced-looking complexion without leaving a heavy finish.
This makes it an appealing option for UAE mornings, particularly for people who dislike the feeling of multiple rich products beneath sunscreen or makeup.
Apply a few drops after cleansing, followed by moisturiser. The appeal lies in its simplicity: an additional hydrating layer without turning a daily routine into an elaborate exercise.
Not every glow-related ritual comes from a bottle. Huefull's facial-care set pairs a jade-style roller with a gua sha tool for gentle facial massage.
According to Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr Shilpi Khetarpal, facial rolling may temporarily reduce the appearance of puffiness.
Used gently over moisturised skin, a roller can add a pleasant finishing step to a morning routine. Its attraction is the cooling sensation and refreshed appearance.
The most convincing route to luminous-looking skin starts with consistent moisturising, not an extensive collection of treatments. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is the strongest all-round recommendation here because its combination of ceramides, hyaluronic acid and moisture-retaining ingredients addresses the fundamentals of hydration.
SKIN1004's ampoule makes an appealing lighter addition, while Medicube offers a more elaborate evening ritual. The VT treatment and facial roller are optional extras for those interested in experimenting.
With White Friday bringing seasonal beauty offers, the smartest approach is to prioritise products that suit your skin and existing routine and consult a dermatologist about persistent skin concerns.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.