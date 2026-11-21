The secret to expensive-looking skin may have less to do with the products on your dressing table than with how light behaves on your face. When skin is adequately hydrated, its surface appears smoother, allowing light to reflect more evenly. The result is that fresh, luminous finish celebrated in Korean beauty as glass skin. Behind the aesthetic is some surprisingly straightforward science. Moisture-binding ingredients, naturally occurring skin lipids and carefully formulated creams can all influence how skin looks. Even the increasingly popular overnight collagen mask has a more interesting role than its name might suggest.