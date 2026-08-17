Labubu blind box review: the bag charm everyone is chasing

Labubu's viral run has turned a small monster with pointed ears and a toothy grin into one of the most recognisable bag charms around. The Big into Energy blind box captures much of the reason for the appeal: it is colourful, conspicuous and built around the suspense of not knowing which version is inside. Our view is that it works best as a fun collectible rather than something to chase repeatedly in search of a particular character. The surprise is part of what you are buying, so the sensible approach is to be happy with any of the regular designs before opening the box.