Labubu blind box review: the bag charm everyone is chasing

Why Pop Mart’s colourful blind box collectible has become a viral bag favourite
Labubu's viral run has turned a small monster with pointed ears and a toothy grin into one of the most recognisable bag charms around. The Big into Energy blind box captures much of the reason for the appeal: it is colourful, conspicuous and built around the suspense of not knowing which version is inside. Our view is that it works best as a fun collectible rather than something to chase repeatedly in search of a particular character. The surprise is part of what you are buying, so the sensible approach is to be happy with any of the regular designs before opening the box.
Best for: Labubu fans, collectors and anyone who wants a conspicuous plush bag charm
Bottom line: A playful entry into the Labubu trend, provided you genuinely like the blind box surprise and are not buying repeatedly to force a particular result.
Big into Energy belongs to Pop Mart's The Monsters line and was released on April 25, 2025. Pop Mart describes it as a vinyl plush pendant blind box, which distinguishes it from a conventional hard collectible figure. The character has a soft plush body, a vinyl face and a hanging loop, allowing it to work as either a display collectible or a bag accessory. Pop Mart lists the height, excluding the hanging loop, at 6.69 inches. The shell uses PVC and polyester, while the stuffing combines polyester and iron wire. The manufacturer states that the product is not suitable for people under 15.
There are six regular characters in the Big into Energy series: Love, Happiness, Loyalty, Serenity, Hope and Luck. Each uses a different colour treatment, giving the range a brighter, more tie dyed appearance than a simple set of identical figures in flat colours. A secret character called ID can also replace a regular pull. Target's listing states odds of 1 in 72 for the secret edition.
The crucial detail is the blind box format. With a standard sealed box, the character is random. You cannot assume you will receive the colour shown most prominently in a retailer's photographs, and buying multiple individual boxes can produce duplicates.
That uncertainty is central to the product rather than an incidental part of the packaging.
As a bag charm, Big into Energy has one obvious advantage over a small plastic collectible: scale. At a stated 6.69 inches tall before the hanging loop, it is large enough to change the look of a tote, backpack or handbag rather than disappearing beside the zip. The plush construction also gives it the soft, oversized silhouette associated with the Labubu accessory trend.
The range is particularly suited to buyers who enjoy colour. Because Love, Happiness, Loyalty, Serenity, Hope and Luck have distinct palettes, opening the box produces a meaningful visual difference rather than a minor variation on the same design. You still need to accept that the colour you want may not be the one you receive.
The blind box mechanic is also where sensible buying matters. Vox has examined how scarcity, surprise and the chase for rare Labubus contribute to the attraction of collecting them. Reuters has meanwhile documented Labubu's international popularity and Pop Mart's rapid growth, showing that the phenomenon has travelled well beyond a niche designer toy audience.
For UAE use, the pendant format makes most sense on a bag that spends much of its time indoors, in the car or moving between air-conditioned spaces. A plush accessory attached permanently to an everyday bag will naturally encounter dust, handling and outdoor heat more often than a figure kept on a shelf. Buyers who mainly want a pristine collectible may prefer to display it rather than treat it as a permanent commuter accessory.
The 6.69-inch size gives it enough presence to work properly as a bag accessory.
Six regular colourways make the surprise visually meaningful.
The combination of plush body and vinyl face gives it a distinctive collectible look.
It can move between a shelf display and a bag without needing a separate accessory.
Big into Energy makes most sense for someone who already likes Labubu's design and regards the random character as part of the fun. It is also an easy way to participate in the bag charm trend without needing to understand every previous The Monsters release.
Buy with a limit in mind, however. If you only want Luck, Serenity or the secret ID character, a random blind box cannot promise that result. Collectors who dislike duplicates or who need one exact design should look for a legitimate way to buy a confirmed character rather than repeatedly opening boxes in pursuit of it.
The Big into Energy Labubu makes sense because the product and the trend fit each other unusually well. It is a collectible that is designed to leave the shelf, with a large plush format, strong colours and a hanging loop that turns the character into a visible accessory.
The blind box is both the attraction and the reason to stay disciplined. Buy one because you like the range and would enjoy opening any of the regular characters, and the surprise adds something to the experience. Keep buying solely to chase a rare pull, and the format can quickly become more important than the charm itself.
For anyone curious about the Labubu craze, Big into Energy is an accessible snapshot of why these mischievous monsters became such prominent bag companions.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.