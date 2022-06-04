Fermented foods are at the intersection of two massive global trends – the demand for natural foods, and immunity-boosting superfoods. We all love our pickles and kimchis, but what if you didn’t have to eat mass-produced versions of these side dishes? What if you could make them from the freshest ingredients, customised to your taste, right at home? It’s definitely possible, and the results are downright delicious! So, we’re here to show you the best products to achieve all your fermenting goals. Head over to Amazon Prime and become a member so you can start pickling as soon as possible!

1. Kombucha

Kombucha fermenting in glass jars. Image Credit: Unsplash/Klara Avsenik

Kombucha became a buzzword a few years ago, when the world rediscovered the refreshing flavours and benefits of the fermented tea. But it’s far older than you might think. Originating in China in around 220 BC, kombucha has long been prized for its health benefits – it has probiotic and antioxidant properties, and aids in digestion. If you’d like to make it at home, you’ll need a glass or mason jar, and a scoby (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). Kombucha starts out as a sugary tea, which is then transformed by the scoby into a fizzy, fermented beverage that has relatively low calories and sugar.

What you need:

One Gallon Glass Jar With Plastic Airtight Lid (2 Pack)

No matter what you’re brewing or pickling, this two-pack glass jar set will serve you well. With two lids, two seven-inch rubber bands and two sheets of breathable muslin cloths, this starter kit is airtight, leakproof and toxin-free. The jars are made from certified food grade glass that is heat resistant up to 176 degrees Celsius.

Joshua Tree Kombucha Heat Wrap

Pros

Can be used for other fermentation projects that need some warmth

Easy to use

Three heat settings

Quiet operation

Cons

Six-foot cord may be a hazard

To get the perfect kombucha brew, the secret is to maintain a consistent, warm temperature. Heat speeds up any fermentation process, and in the case of kombucha, it increases carbonation. Choose from three heat settings and just wrap the heater around your mason jar, knowing that your brew’s scoby is thriving in the warmth.

2. Yoghurt, Greek Yoghurt, Parfaits

Greek yoghurt's thick texture is the result of straining regular yoghurt. Image Credit: Unsplash/Michelle

Homemade yoghurt is not only easy to make, and cheaper than the store-bought version, it can also provide health benefits, since commercial yoghurt sometimes includes sugar. And if you want to make thicker, more luscious Greek yoghurt at home, too, you can achieve the same results within the same appliance.

What you need:

Mueller Yoghurt Maker

Pros

Includes eight eco-friendly glass jars

Produces a variety of results

Easy to operate

Easy to clean

Cons

Does not switch off automatically

Get creative with making yoghurt at home, with the reliable Mueller Yoghurt Maker. You can make both regular or Greek yoghurt, and try various yoghurt textures, finished off with fruits and nuts to form parfaits. The appliance includes eight glass jars (made with food grade materials) for individual portions, which can be removed if you want to use the entire container for a large, 1.4-litre batch. Fully automatic, the machine operates at the touch of a button – but make sure you turn it off when the desired texture is reached, since it won’t do it automatically.

3. Kimchi, Sauerkraut, Pickles

Kimchi is often made with salted, spicy, fermented vegetables. Image Credit: Pexels/Antoni Shkraba

A Korean staple, kimchi is made with salted, spicy, fermented vegetables and has a delicious Asian tang of garlic, ginger and chillis. Full of immunity-boosting probiotics, kimchi’s tangy, umami flavours have held a global appeal for years. Learn how to make it at home. Like kimchi, sauerkraut (German for “sour cabbage”), can be prepared in a similar way. It differs from kimchi in that it is always made with cabbage; it’s also less salty and crunchy than kimchi, while being more acidic. Lastly, pickles can be made with all sorts of fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood. Try your hand at garlic pickle, prawn pickle, or lemon pickle.

What you need:

Kenley Fermentation Crock (5-Litre) and Pounder

If you’d like Nature and time to do their work steadily and reliably, a fermentation crock is the way to go. This Kenley Crock can hold up to 3.5kg of vegetables or other matter, and it comes with a burp lid and weighting stones. The burp lid allows fermentation gases to escape while keeping the vegetable zone sealed off from air. The stones keep the vegetables, fruits or meats/seafood weighted down so that they are immersed in the brine at all times. The crock itself is made with natural materials, high-grade ceramic and food-safe coating to prevent oxidation.

4. Black Garlic

Cut bulb of black garlic. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Foodista

If you love the warm, sharp, potent taste of garlic in your food, then black garlic is probably no stranger to you. With a softer, molasses-like flavour, black garlic can be swapped out for regular garlic in most recipes. It brings a subtler, delicious taste to any cheese plate, chicken dish, homemade vinaigrette or even pizza. In east Asia, it’s been used for centuries, aged at an appropriate temperature for up to 60 days and then ready to use after about three weeks.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to wait for so long to enjoy black garlic at home.

What you need:

Intbuying 6L Black Garlic Fermenter

Pros

Six-litre, large capacity

Easily customise fermentation time

Stainless steel tiered structure is easy to clean

Cons

Expensive

This Intbuying Black Garlic Fermenter brings an age-old tradition to the modern kitchen. The device has a three-dimensional heating system to reduce heat loss, includes a unique drying function so that garlic ferments in precise, optimal conditions. You can use a number of garlic bulbs in the three-tier tray, or separate it into cloves, with the assurance that it will remain positioned within the stainless-steel, tiered cage. Within 9 to 13 days, expect beautiful black garlic that will elevate any dish it’s added to.