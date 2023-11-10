When flu season arrives, it brings with it a number of symptoms – from blocked noses and fevers to respiratory conditions.

For some people, it hits a little harder than the rest. Toddlers, for instance, aren’t able to undergo hot steam inhalation to soothe inflammation and open their nasal passages. And people suffering from asthma may constantly have to deal with difficulty breathing due to swollen airways.

For consistent relief, portable nebulisers may be the answer.

How do portable nebulisers work?

Compact, lightweight and travel-friendly, portable nebulisers are designed for both adult and paediatric use. They usually come with a mask or mouthpiece, but you might require a prescription for some of the medications you’d like to use in your nebuliser.

We spoke with Dr Muhammed Aslam, specialist pulmonologist at the International Modern Hospital Dubai, who explained how these devices work: “Portable nebulisers transform liquid medication into a fine mist for inhalation into the lungs, treating respiratory conditions like asthma. The medication is placed in a chamber and atomised using ultrasonic waves or compressed air. Patients inhale the mist through a mouthpiece or mask, delivering medication directly to the airways.”

These devices can deliver an accurate dose and are easier to use than inhalers, especially for children.

There are three kinds of nebulisers available in the market right now, and each of them produce medicated aerosol in a slightly different way, in order to deliver the particles deep into the lungs. Ultrasonic nebulisers use high-frequency sound waves to break down liquid into tiny particles, while jet nebulisers use compressed air to make a medicated mist. Vibrating mesh or membrane nebulisers, which are usually the fastest, use the energy of ultrasonic frequencies to create a dense aerosol.

Who can use portable nebulisers?

Portable nebulisers with saline can offer much needed relief for little ones with respiratory illnesses. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Both adults and children can use nebulisers – in fact, for the latter group, it often serves as an easy, effective way to provide relief for respiratory illnesses.

Dr Aslam added an important caveat: “Nebulisers with saline can moisten airways and aid in clearing mucus, offering relief for flu patients. However, they don't address the flu's root cause or replace medicines.” Saline ampoules are also available on Amazon and can be used along with the devices we mention below.

Many nebulisers also offer cool mist steam inhalation, which can replace hot steam inhalation for little ones who have blocked nasal passages and chesty coughs.

Dr Aslam said: “Cool mist nebulisers are a potentially safer option than traditional steam inhalation for children with the flu. The absence of boiling water reduces burn risks. They produce a consistent and comfortable aerosol, contrasting with the variable heat from regular steam.”

But our expert cautioned not to replace steam inhalation completely with nebulisers, especially in the case of adults. He said: “Many people mistakenly believe nebulisers and steam inhalers are the same, but they serve distinct purposes. Nebulisers deliver medications in mist form directly to the lungs, while steam inhalers provide warm vapour to alleviate congestion and dryness. Understanding their differences ensures appropriate and effective use.”

Proper use and cleanliness are key

Dr Aslam also advised speaking to your doctor before using a nebuliser, so that you’re aware of how often you can use it, and which medicines you can add to it. He said: “The frequency of nebuliser use depends on the patient's condition and the doctor's advice. For chronic issues like asthma, daily multiple uses are common. Acute symptoms may require increased usage for short periods. When using saline for moisture or mucus clearance, it can be used more often.”

No matter how often you use it, maintaining and cleaning your nebuliser is important for its effectiveness. Dr Aslam said: “[It’s] vital to prevent bacterial growth and reinfection. Always disinfect after each use. Additionally, avoid sharing devices to prevent cross-infection. If unavoidable, ensure thorough disinfection between users. These practices uphold safety while leveraging the therapeutic benefits of nebulisation and steam inhalation.”

Based on our expert's advice, and top-rated user reviews, we picked the best portable nebulisers on Amazon that you can keep handy for flu season.

1. Best Overall: beurer Nebuliser IH 55

Pros

Quiet device

Short inhalation time

Self-cleaning function

Accessories included

Cons

Only operates with batteries

Using fast-acting vibrating membrane technology to atomise the medication, beurer’s nebuliser is a lightweight, portable device that works well against colds, asthma and for unblocking the upper and lower airways. The nebuliser comes with a mouthpiece, and includes masks for both adults and children. Some reviewers wish the device could be plugged in for a recharge, rather than rely on batteries. But they like how it can be rotated by 45 degrees, and say the fine mist release is even and consistent.

2. Best for Children: Omron Nami Cat

Pros

Playful design

Powerful compressor

Easy to use

Large capacity

Cons

Bulky

Putting on a mask and working on improving one’s breathing is not exactly a fun task. Make it easier for little ones, with Omron’s Nami Cat. The child-friendly nebuliser, in the shape of a cat, has a powerful compressor that reduces treatment time and ensures the effective dispersal of medication. The pack includes an adult and child mask, along with a mouthpiece, so you have the option of using it either way. Compatible with a variety of medications or saline solutions, the nebuliser supports a large capacity of up to 12ml. Reviewers say the mask is comfortable for kids, who are able to use it for the entire duration without fidgeting. However, the compressor itself may be a little bulky if you’re planning on taking it with you while travelling.

3. Best Budget: CGY Handheld Mesh Inhaler

Pros

Quiet device

Select from two atomisation levels

USB and battery charging

Accessories included

Cons

Some reviewers found it to leak after a few uses

Weighing just 118g, CGY’s handheld nebuliser hits the mark on portability and convenience. You can choose atomisation modes, depending on the situation – it’s capable of atomising particles up to 1-5μm (microns) so that the medication can be inhaled deep into the lungs. The device charges both via a USB power extension cable and batteries. It also has an automatic shut-off facility when it finds there is no liquid left. The device comes with adult and child sized masks as well as a mouthpiece, so it’s suitable for the whole family. Reviewers love that it makes absolutely no sound, although some said it was prone to leaks.

4. Best for Steam Inhalation: Aljubeiha Steamer and Mini Vapouriser

Pros

Quiet device

Easy to disinfect

Universal charging compatibility

Cons

Steam flow is a little slow, say some reviewers

Another nebuliser that’s easy to use and convenient to carry, Aljubeiha’s mini vapouriser is compact and lightweight, weighing just 90g. It has a number of charging facilities – you can plug it into your laptop, power bank, car or USB power outlet. You can also add batteries, making it convenient to use when travelling. Reviewers like that the device’s medication cup pops out with the touch of a button, so it’s extremely easy to clean and disinfect. Its cool mist inhalation is calming and soothing, especially when saline drops are added to the medicine cup. However, a few said the mist flow begins quite slowly, compared to other vapourisers. It comes with an adult and child mask, as well as a mouthpiece, like the rest of our picks, and all its accessories can be sterilised at high temperature.

5. Best for Elders: Axodeen Portable Handheld Vapouriser

Pros

Large capacity

Quiet device

Useful indicator light

Charges via USB

Cons

Stops working after a while, say some reviewers

With a large capacity of up to 12ml, Axodeen’s vapouriser offers longer use and fewer operations. The device has the ability to atomise particles even smaller than 5μm, for deeper dispersal into the lungs. The package has adult and child sized masks, along with a mouthpiece. Elders in the reviews say the mask is extremely comfortable and the coloured lights on the power button guide them in controlling the amount of mist they require. The device is rechargeable via a USB cable, making it convenient for travel. However, some reviewers say it becomes leaky and glitchy after a few months of use.

