After months of speculation and hype, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 , 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max on September 12. The phones are available for pre-order from today, at zero per cent installments on Amazon, and are expected to ship out on the following Friday, September 22. Apple also announced the new Apple Watch 9 made with 95 per cent titanium and with 72 hours of battery life, as well as updated AirPods with USB-C.

So, what’s different about the latest iPhone, and what’s the same? We’ve taken a deeper look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus here, so you have all the information you need before hitting the ‘Add to Cart’ button.

At a Glance: iPhone 15

Pros

Excellent display

IP68 water-resistant

Supports USB-C charging

New camera

Cons

Mediocre refresh rate

Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED

Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Chipset: A16 Bionic

Operating system: iOS 17

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust-resistant

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front

Battery life: 20 hours video, 80 hours audio

Dimensions: 147.6mm x 71.6mm x 7.80mm

Weight: 171g

Design

When you pick up the phone, you’ll immediately notice that there’s something different about the iPhone 15. The notch on the front is no longer there. Instead, the phone has a Dynamic Island, similar to the one first featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Consequently, it has a much more modern appeal than its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 is also slightly larger – but lighter – than its older version, at 172g. It features a new, colour-infused glass on the back, which leaves the phone with a frosty, translucent hue that looks great and also seems less prone to fingerprints. The phone has also ditched the Lightning port for the universal USB Type-C port.

The iPhone 15 is available in five shades, with a pastel colour theme: black, blue, green, yellow and pink.

Features

While the iPhone 15 has undergone several changes - its biggest overhaul since the iPhone 12 - don’t expect much difference in the display screen of the new iPhone. Like its predecessor, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display, and while its peak brightness has improved from 1,200 nits to 2,000 nits, the refresh rate remains at a middling 60Hz. The screen has an added layer of protection thanks to Ceramic Shield technology, which will keep it safe from scrapes and scratches.

One of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone 15 this year comes in the form of a new camera. The new 48MP main sensor has an f/1.6 aperture, and can retroactively convert standard shots into portrait ones. The rest of the cameras remain the same. Videos are also seeing better performance, since they can be shot in up to 4K quality at up to 60fps.

The iPhone 15 now has the same chipset as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: the A16 Bionic chip, and it’s powered by iOS 17, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. So, it’s one of the most powerful handsets you can get in the market right now, with enhanced performance across its computer processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and machine learning benchmarks. Prior features, like 5G, and satellite connectivity for emergencies, are included in the phone.

The phone’s battery is expected to last up to 20 hours with video playback and 80 hours with audio playback. Apple has finally done away with the Lightning port, as well, so the iPhone can be charged at up to 20W with a USB-C charger, and it also supports Qi2 wireless charging.

Conclusion

Apple’s most advanced iPhone features a slew of upgrades, with a sharp new camera, USB-C charging, a design change that replaces the front notch with the Dynamic Island, and new pastel colours. All this, at a price that remains the same as last year. There’s plenty of improvement in this phone, which is why it’s easily a top contender for your next smartphone purchase.

At a Glance: iPhone 15 Plus

Pros

Brighter screen display

Features the Dynamic Island

New rear camera

USB-C charging

Made with recycled materials

Cons

Refresh rate is the same as last year

No change to selfie and ultrawide cameras

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch OLED

Resolution: 2796 x 1290 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Chipset: A16 Bionic

Operating system: iOS 17

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust-resistant

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front

Battery life: 26 hours video, 100 hours audio

Dimensions: 160.9mm x 77.8mm x 7.80mm

Weight: 201g

Design

Like the iPhone 14 Plus, the latest model has an aluminium frame, a dual lens camera system and a glass rear. But the 15 Plus uses colour-infused glass with a textured matte finish, like the iPhone 15, and the sides feature a contoured shape for a more comfortable grip. The biggest design change, however, is the lack of the notch on the front of the phone, which has been replaced by the Dynamic Island – something you’ll see across all the new iPhones this year.

Apple has announced that the iPhone 15 Plus’ enclosure is made with 75 per cent recycled aluminium, and many of its components feature recylcled materials as well. The phone is rated IP68, and in shape and size, it is nearly identical to the iPhone 14 Plus. You can choose from five understated colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

Features

As expected, the screen display is big and bright – the iPhone 15’s 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, while its predecessor only managed 1,200 nits. This means you’ll have a much better experience when using the phone in direct sunlight. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield, and its refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

While there have been no changes to the selfie or ultrawide cameras in the iPhone 15 Plus, it does include many software-level changes, like improved HDR and skin colour accuracy, which will improve picture and video quality. Like the iPhone 15, the 15 Plus features a new 48MP camera that offers a 2x lossless zoom mode, and allows you to shoot in a 24MP mode to capture accurate details.

Like the iPhone 15, the 15 Plus has a new Ultra Wideband chip, so people using the latest iPhones can now share their location and find each other with Precision Finding, even in crowds, from up to three times further away. Other features, like Emergency SOS via Satellite, remain the same.

While Apple promises all-day battery life for the iPhone 15 series, the 15 Plus is expected to have one of most long-lasting batteries of them all, because of its larger battery size. Wireless charging is now available, whether you’re using a MagSafe or Qi2 charger.

Conclusion

The iPhone 15 Plus is the phone you should buy if you want a bigger screen, without the Pro price tag. With a new Dynamic Island, new camera and improved picture and video quality, USB-C charging, and better performance than ever before, it has a lot to offer – perhaps enough to become your next smartphone.