Cupertino: Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 15 with a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in its battery.

Apple also introduced a new feature to the Series 9 watches called "double tap" where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

Apple also showed off a new Series 9 Watch with a feature called "double tap" where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

It uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together, freeing up the other hand for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has new features for cycling and diving and what Apple said is the brightest screen it has ever made.

Apple will no longer use leather in any of its products, said Lisa Jackson, the company's environmental chief. The company is replacing some of those products with a textile called "FineWoven" that it says feel like suede.

CEO Tim Cook also said Apple is "on track" to ship its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset early next year.

iPhone 15 adds Dynamic Island, USB-C, and 48MP Camera

The new models retain the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes of last year's low-end versions, but add features like a frosted glass back, a higher-resolution rear camera, the A16 processor and the Dynamic Island interface for alerts. In a video presentation livestreamed from Apple's headquarters, the company showed models in new colors, including black, light blue and yellow.

Prices remain $799 for the standard iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus.

The biggest changes to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus involve the rear camera system. Apple is increasing the 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, or main lens, to a 48-megapixel resolution. That matches the technology used in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 features an improved interface called the Dynamic Island

The iPhone is Apple's biggest moneymaker, generating roughly half 50% of its revenue. And the company is counting on the new models to help pull it out of a slump. It has suffered three straight quarters of declining sales and is poised for a fourth "- its longest stretch of decreases in two decades.

The phones also include a new chip that the company says will improve location tracking and other tasks in the Find My app. And there's a new roadside assistance feature that relies on satellite service.

Image Credit: Apple/X

Here are the details of the key announcements:

The iPhone Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors.

The new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, capable of 2X telephoto option for capturing photos and 4K video, and the new A16 bionic chips.

Apple also switched to the USB-C charging standard from the Lightning port, in accordance with a European law. Apple also said the iPhone 15's battery is made of 100% recycled cobalt.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 and iPhone 15 Plus at $899.

Pricing and Availability in the UAE • iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Dh3,399, and Dh 3,799 respectively.



• Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone. Customers in the US can get $200-$650 in credit when they trade in iPhone 11 or later and upgrade to iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus by visiting the Apple Store Online, or at an Apple Store location.



• Customers in the UAE will be able to pre-order iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.



• FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe and FineWoven Case with MagSafe will both be available for Dh 269 in five new colors for the iPhone 15 lineup: black, taupe, mulberry, pacific blue, and evergreen. In addition to an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Clear Case, available for Dh219, a Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available for Dh 219 in black, storm blue, clay, light pink, guava, orange sorbet, cypress, and winter blue.



• iOS 17 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 18.



• Beginning September 18, iCloud+ will offer two new plans: 6TB for Dh119.99 per month and 12TB for Dh239.99 per month, providing additional storage to keep files, photos, videos, and more safe, accessible, and easy to share. The new plans are great for users with large photo and video libraries or those using Family Sharing, and will provide access to premium features, including Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit Secure Video support.



• Customers who purchase iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.



Watches Apple announced Watch Series 9 and the second generation of Watch Ultra, sporting the same dimensions as their predecessors.

The latest watches get the next generation S9 chip, capable of better animations and effects. It is the first processor upgrade since Apple released the Series 6 line in 2020.

New features on board include "double tap", a new gesture control to the watch without touching its face, and improved dictation and brightness.

The Series 9 starts at $399, while the Ultra 2, at $799, is priced at the same level as the earlier base model.

The Series 9 is the company's first carbon neutral product, and starting this year all watch manufacturing will be powered by 100% clean energy, the company said. Apple will also drop leather from all its products, including the watch bands.

New Watch Series 9 available in UAE on Sep 22

Apple on Tuesday launched Watch Series 9, with the new S9 chip, double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri with the ability to access and log health data, Precision Finding for iPhone and more features.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Dh1,599, and Apple Watch SE starts at Dh999.

Customers in UAE and other select countries can now order Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE, with availability in stores beginning September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, and is carbon neutral when paired with a new Sport Loop band.

For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030 which is the company’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

“Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“We’re introducing our best Apple Watch lineup, with incredible new capabilities and technological advancements, including a new double tap gesture, brighter display, on-device Siri, as well as our first-ever carbon neutral products,” he added.

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by custom Apple silicon in the all-new S9 SiP.

What to know about Apple’s Watch Ultra 2

The new Apple Watch Series 9 won’t just help you find your misplaced iPhone, Apple says. It’ll point you in the right direction, like a compass, and count down the distance as you move closer. This is a feature I anticipate using often. Alternatively, just handcuff the phone to my wrist to save everyone some time.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 9 will be carbon neutral

Apple announced that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be its first carbon neutral product. This comes three years after the company unveiled an ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. That means that in seven years, every Apple device that’s sold will have a “net zero climate impact,” the company said.

Select case and band combinations of Apple Watch Series 9 are Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral products. Image Credit: Apple

Watch Series 9 Lineup

* Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

* Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral.

* Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, and is carbon neutral when paired with a new Sport Loop band.

​* ​​​​​​Apple Watch Hermès is available in stainless steel in silver and space black.