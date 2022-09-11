1. Best Overall: iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

Pros

Precision jet spray breaks down dirt and grease

Cleaning pad can be washed and reused

Dry sweeps pet hair using a separate pad

Cons

Needs a cleaning solution

Works slowly

Coming from the same brand that manufactures the popular Roomba, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 is a mop-only robot. It sprays a solution mixed with water onto the floor, before mopping it up with a pad, tackling sticky coffee stains or muddy paw prints. Tell the robot which rooms are safe to enter by mapping out the floor plan in the iRobot Home app, and it dutifully avoids your keep-out zones. As it mops in neat rows, its advanced pad system uses an electrostatic force, which helps the device hug the floor for the best cleaning results. The Braava Jet M6 also dry sweeps pet hair and dust, besides wet mopping. In the box, you get a charging dock, two disposable wet and dry mopping pads, each, and one reusable mopping pad.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh166.54 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two years for Dh162.

2. Best All-in-One Mop: ILIFE Shinebot W450 Mopping Robot Cleaner

Pros

Dries floor after mopping

Has the ability to spot clean

Mops for 80 minutes on a single charge

Comes with cleaning solution

Cons

Takes over six hours to fully charge

Doesn’t climb over 3mm thresholds

The iLife Shinebot W450 carries two separate tanks inside – an 850ml reservoir for clean water and a 900ml dirty water tank. The best part about this robot mop is that it dries the floor after it’s done. Once the floor is sprayed down, scrubbed with a brush and sucked of water residue, the W450 goes back over with a scraper to wipe it dry. If there’s a particularly tricky spill, activate the spot cleaning mode. The device will then spend longer scrubbing a specified area in circles. It’s super customisable, too – pick the water volume, travel speed and roller brush speed settings from the app. You can expect the mop to operate for 80 minutes after a single charge. Though it runs perfectly fine over tiled, marble and hardwood floors, do note that the robot mop will struggle to climb thresholds over 3mm.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh150.03 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Value Vacuum and Mop Hybrid: Roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop

Pros

Uses high frequency vibrations to scrub

Mop pad is reusable

Powerful vacuum suction

Detects obstacles, even in the dark

Automatically switches to vacuuming over carpets

Cons

Doesn’t come with the Ultra docking station

Only mops with water

Amazon’s bestselling robot vacuum is also a brilliant mop. The Roborock S7 MaxV is great value for money, if you’re looking to upgrade your hoover. It employs sonic vibration technology to scrub the floors 3,000 times per minute. The device works so fast that the surface is never left with drying streaks. And, don’t worry – the mopping mechanism automatically lifts away from the floor once the robot approaches a carpeted area. As for vacuuming, you’re getting a powerful suction of 5,100Pa, supported by an obstacle sensor that avoids stumbling over strewn toys. Enjoy other smart features, like video calls via the robot, voice control, 3D mapping and more. Paired with a Roborock Ultra docking station (sold separately), the robot even takes care of rewashing the cleaning pad.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh182.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh125 and two years for Dh178.

4. Best Cleaning Station: ECOVACS X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

A hands-free cleaning experience

Docking station takes care of emptying, refilling and washing

Dual spinning mops

Hot-air drying sanitises the mop, inside the dock

Cons

Avoids vacuuming carpets altogether, when mopping

Expensive

With a larger budget, you can bring home a complete docking station set, like the ECOVACS X1 OMNI. A dedicated station frees your hands by making the cleaning process entirely automated. The hybrid robot returns to the dock to empty the trash, refill its water tank and thoroughly wash the dirty mop pad. Unlike most mopping robots, this model foregoes a microfibre cleaning cloth for dual mops that spin, closely resembling traditional mops. Its 5,000Pa suction power vacuums everything in the way, while dodging obstacles. Similar to the Roborock model, this robot vacuum and mop has a built-in camera for video calls, too. According to the reviews, the battery life is sufficient for cleaning the entire apartment.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh374.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256 and two years for Dh363.

5. Best for Kitchen and Bathroom: iRobot Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop

Pros

Value for money

Best for quick in-between mopping

Cleans hard-to-reach corners and areas

Also dry sweeps

Cons

Doesn’t perform well with hard stains

Comes with disposable pads

A compact version of our best overall pick, the iRobot Braava Jet 240 is affordable and small enough to reach tricky areas. It’s best suited for areas that need frequent mopping at home – kitchen and bathrooms – since the robot can easily slip behind sinks and under cabinets. The maximised edge design helps the mop reach corners and clean along the edges that are often missed. You could run a quick dry sweep, before activating the wet mopping mode, which employs the same jet spray and a vibrating cleaning head to break down dirt. Reviews do say it works well for regular upkeep, rather than a deep clean. The only drawback is that it’s less automated than our other picks, missing smart features like obstacle detection and mapping.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh74.47 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Budget: Proscenic 830P Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping

Pros

Decent for light mopping

Attractive design

Equipped with 21 sensors to keep it from falling

Returns to dock automatically to charge

Cons

Only uses water to mop

If you’re not too worried about stubborn stains, this hybrid model delivers decent mopping, after a thorough vacuum. The Proscenic 830P carries a large 600ml dustbin and a 350ml water tank. Reviewers are satisfied with its 3,200Pa suction power on hard floors and carpeted areas, and the mopping attachment leaves you with a clean floor after a couple of runs. Map out your areas, set a timer and watch the robot quietly go about its way around the house in clean rows. The battery holds out well, and once it runs out, the device automatically heads to the charging station.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh65.75 for 12 months with select banks. Save an extra Dh180 when you apply a coupon.