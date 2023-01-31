As quick and efficient curling wands are, they're just as notorious for causing accidental burns. It takes wrestling with the cord and bending your arm every which way to produce the perfect curled lock. This is where wireless curlers come in. These tumbler-sized tools create beach waves or tight coils at the touch of a button, and all you have to do is feed the hot ceramic barrel a sectioned piece of your hair. The cordless curler sits comfortably in your grip, beeping seconds later, only when the curl is done.

Compared to traditional tongs, these tools allow you to adjust the heat and the time through an LCD display. Misori Susan, a hairdresser with over 10 years of experience at Off White Salon & Spa in Dubai, says the optimal curling temperature lies between 200°C to 230°C, depending on your hair texture.

"I've seen wireless curlers all over social media, like Instagram and Facebook. But, make sure you dry your hair completely before you use one," said Susan, who adds that the best curling practice is to apply a heat protector before you begin. To retain your wireless curls all day long, lock the waves in with a holding spray.

Rushing to work? No worries, simply toss the portable curler into your handbag to add curls on the move. Most recharge from any power source, using a USB cable, while delivering a battery reserve sufficient enough to go over your hair twice. Suffer from no more burns and guesswork, when you have one of these in your vanity corner.

We handpicked the best-rated wireless curlers on Amazon, based on user reviews. Achieve salon-like results in seconds as soon as today or tomorrow, when you order with Prime.

1. Best Overall: Conair Unbound Cordless Auto Curler

Pros

Easy to use, say reviewers

Four timer and three heat options

Pick from three curl types

Heats up to 400°F

Shuts off automatically after 15 minutes

Cons

Has to be charged overnight out of the box

Curls only half-inch sections at a time

Conair's Auto Curler offers three heat and four timer settings for personalised curls. Pick from tight, loose and wavy locks, when you adjust the temperature and the duration - for instance, quick beach waves only need a lower heat setting and a shorter heat application. Its ceramic curl chamber peaks at 400°F (204.4°C) for professional results, and rotates left, right and mix, whichever direction you prefer, with anti-tangle protection. See all your settings in one glance on the digital display. Though Conair promises 60 minutes of wireless curling, reviewers say the battery runs shorter. Some buyers report two years of use without any complaints. It's best for those with fine hair that doesn't hold curls well, they add.

2. Best for Comfort: Rebune Auto Hair Curler

Pros

Easy grip

Customise curl pattern via four heat and five timer settings

Runtime of 40 minutes

Shuts down automatically after 30 minutes

Cons

Takes two minutes to heat up

Rebune's cordless curler has a far more ergonomic design than our best overall pick, but takes longer to heat up (two minutes) and shut off automatically (30 minutes). You get to select from four heat settings, which peak at 400°F, and five timer options that go up to 16 seconds. It uses a tourmaline ceramic barrel to reduce frizz and static, giving you shiny, bouncy curls. As with all auto curlers, avoid inserting large chunks of hair into the curl chamber at once, advises the manufacturer.

3. Best Budget: Yapoy Hair Curler, Cordless

Pros

Value for money

Sleek design

Five heat and five timer settings

Lightweight

Cons

Risky investment, say reviewers who received a faulty device

Battery life shorter than stated

This budget-friendly option only weighs 370 grams, yet still delivers the complete package. You're getting five heat settings up to 200℃ and five timer settings for up to 14 seconds, to help you achieve the curl pattern you want. The manufacturer advises a section width of 2cm and not more for the curl chamber to get the best results. The sleek display screen tells you the curl direction, temperature, battery and timer duration. Reviewers point out how much faster they've gotten their hair done, compared to when they'd use a regular curling iron. Most recommend it as an affordable curler for travel.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

4. Best Cordless Curling Wand: Belisa by Lunata Cordless Hair Curling Iron with Clip

Pros

Adjustable heat up to 400°F

35-minute battery life

Curls even while charging

Premium quality

Comes with a heatproof sleeve

Cons

No timer option

Doesn't charge with USB

Expensive

If you rather stick to the curling iron form factor, then try this high-end tool, Belisa by Lunata. It's a full-sized cordless curling ceramic wand that might not be as travel-friendly as the rest on our list. However, for its premium price tag, the wand curls hair even while it's charging, unlike automatic curlers. So, if you've forgotten to charge, you can still use the curling wand with the charger plugged in. Choose temperatures from 200°F to 400°F, using the control panel, and start styling for 35 minutes. Your order comes with a heatproof sleeve for safe packing, too.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh68.09 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

5. Best Anti-Tangle Curler: Savani Curling Iron Automatic Hair Curler

Pros

Smart sensor chip to avoid tangling

Four heat settings and six timer options

Great for travelling

Shuts down automatically after 10 minutes

Decent kit for gifting

Cons

Takes in little hair at a time

Savani's automatic curler promises a battery life of up to 120 minutes, with its anti-tangle smart sensor that prevents your hair from being caught in the chamber. Its peak temperature is lower than other curlers on this list, at 390°F (198.8°C), so this could be an attractive option for those with thin hair. Along with the curler, you're getting a comb, two hair clips and other styling aids to get you started right out of the box. Reviewers with long hair approve of the tool, saying that it doesn't pull on the hair nor does it dry out their locks. And, while its battery might be shorter than stated, it still lasts several curling sessions, say buyers.