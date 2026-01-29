Beauty rest with a side of warmth at your service! The Beautyrest Heated Microlight to Berber Electric Blanket has several features to offer: With its dual-zone temperature control, you and your sleep partner can each find the perfect warmth without compromise—whether you're in need of a gentle heat to drift off or a toasty embrace for those cold nights. Made from soft microlight fleece that flips to a luxurious Berber fleece, it’s like having two blankets in one—one side smooth and velvety, the other plush and cosy. The 6 heat settings let you dial in your ideal level of warmth, while the 10-hour auto shut-off gives you peace of mind as you snuggle up and fall asleep. Easy to care for, the blanket is washable by machine, once you detach the controller. Whether you're looking for warmth, comfort, or a touch of luxury, the Beautyrest Heated Microlight to Berber Electric Blanket is a must-have for anyone who wants to elevate their sleep experience and stay cozy all night long. However users have one complaint: The controller on the Beautyrest Heated Microlight to Berber Electric Blanket is often described as being larger than those on non-heated throws. It’s typically not overly bulky, but it may feel substantial to some users.