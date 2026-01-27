Ramadan sale: iPhone Air and iPhone 16 at low prices — 5 top deals to snag in UAE 2026

Grab your dream tech without overspending before Ramadan 2026
Get ready for Ramadan 2026 in the UAE with some of the best upcoming tech deals. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your smartphone, the iPhone Air and iPhone 16 are set to be offered at attractive prices, perfect for early planners. And it’s not just iPhones: we’ve rounded up five other top tech deals you’ll want to keep an eye on. From high-performance gadgets to everyday devices, these upcoming offers are shaping up to be the best way to snag your dream tech without overspending this Ramadan.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge positions itself as a premium Android smartphone, offering several standout features that make it appealing for tech enthusiasts. Its 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform promise smooth multitasking and high-performance gaming, while the 200MP camera and ProVisual Engine enable detailed photography and AI-assisted editing, making it ideal for content creators. The Galaxy AI integration adds convenience by anticipating user needs, and the all-day battery life ensures extended usage without frequent charging. The phone’s slim, titanium-edge design also gives it a modern, premium look, complemented by One UI’s intuitive interface for navigation.
On the other hand, the high price point may be a barrier for some buyers, especially when comparable flagship models from competitors offer similar performance at a lower cost. While the AI features and ProScaler display enhancements are impressive, they may not be essential for casual users who prioritise battery life and basic performance over the powerful camera and AI functions.
Overall, the Galaxy S25 Edge is best suited for users who value high-end photography, AI-driven features, and premium design, while those seeking a more budget-friendly or straightforward smartphone experience may find its extras less necessary.
The Apple iPhone Air 256GB stands out as the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.6mm and featuring an ultralight titanium frame, making it impressively portable while maintaining durability with Ceramic Shield 2 for scratch resistance. The A19 Pro chip delivers powerful, efficient performance for gaming, multitasking, and creative tasks, while the 48MP Fusion rear camera and 18MP Center Stage front camera offer flexible photography and video options, including group selfies and dual capture. Its 6.5-inch ProMotion display (up to 120Hz) ensures smooth visuals, and all-day battery life (up to 27 hours of video playback) keeps you powered throughout the day.
On the downside, the premium price may not justify the incremental upgrades for casual users compared with previous iPhone models or competing Android devices. Some reviewers note that while the phone is extremely thin and light, it can feel delicate, and the lack of major innovation beyond design and chip upgrades may not appeal to those looking for dramatic feature changes. Additionally, storage management can be a concern for users who take high-resolution photos or 4K video extensively, though 256GB is generous for most.
Overall, the iPhone Air is best suited for users who prioritise portability, premium build, advanced camera capabilities, and smooth performance, while those seeking a more cost-effective option or minimal upgrades from previous iPhones might consider alternatives.
The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) combines minimalistic design, strong performance, and advanced photography features in a compact 6.1-inch package. Its A18 chip offers a noticeable performance boost over previous models, enabling smooth multitasking, console-level gaming, and advanced camera processing. The 48MP Fusion camera with Ultra Wide autofocus and 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom provides versatility for high-resolution photos and detailed macro shots, while Photographic Styles allow users to personalise their images. Reviewers give it a strong rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, praising its performance, camera quality, and ease of use. The phone also offers up to 22 hours of video playback, a durable aerospace-grade aluminum frame, and Ceramic Shield protection, making it both stylish and sturdy. Features like the Action Button add convenience by giving quick access to commonly used functions.
Overall, the iPhone 16 is ideal for users seeking a compact, high-performance iPhone with excellent cameras, strong battery life, and durable design, while casual users or those with lighter storage needs may find previous models or smaller variants sufficient.
The Motorola Moto G56 5G delivers impressive value for a mid‑range smartphone, with a large 6.7‑inch Full HD+ display at 120 Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with 12 GB of RAM that handles everyday apps and multitasking with ease. The spacious 256 GB of storage (expandable via microSD) and 5G support ensure you have room for files and fast connectivity, while the 5,200 mAh battery with TurboPower 30 W charging provides solid all‑day use. Its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front camera let you capture sharp shots for social media and casual photography. Durability is a plus too, with IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance and rugged build quality that stands up to daily handling.
On the flip side, the LCD panel isn’t as vivid as AMOLED screens found on some competitors, and despite the fast refresh rate, it may not satisfy users seeking the deepest blacks or brightest HDR highlights. The camera system lacks optical image stabilisation (OIS), which can affect low‑light performance and video smoothness compared with higher‑end phones. Some owners also report mixed experiences with display flickering or software quirks on Motorola devices, though this varies by unit and personal sensitivity. Battery life and performance are strong for the price, but heavy 3D gaming or professional‑level tasks may push the mid‑range chipset more than some flagship alternatives.
Overall, the Moto G56 5G is a strong choice for buyers seeking a well‑rounded 5G phone with big screen, strong battery life, and durability at a competitive price, while power users or those prioritising top‑tier display and camera tech might look to higher‑end models.
The realme 12x 5G earns solid marks as a feature‑rich, budget‑friendly smartphone, with reviewers averaging around 4.4 out of 5 stars. Its 6.67‑inch 120 Hz Full HD+ display delivers smooth visuals for scrolling and video streaming, while 5G connectivity keeps you future‑ready on compatible networks. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with 8 GB RAM manages everyday tasks fluidly and supports light gaming, and the generous 256 GB storage gives plenty of room for apps, media, and files without needing immediate upgrades. A 50 MP main camera and AI photographic tools help capture detailed shots for social sharing, and the 5,000 mAh battery provides all‑day power with support for fast charging on Android 14.
However, there are some trade‑offs to consider. As it’s designed for affordability, the processor isn’t built for heavy 3D gaming or intensive multitasking compared with premium phones, and some users online have reported performance lags or minor software quirks during demanding tasks. Certain reviewers also note that while the camera performs well in good lighting, low‑light performance and advanced imaging features are less impressive than on higher‑end models.
Overall, the realme 12x 5G is a compelling choice for buyers seeking smooth everyday performance, strong battery life, and solid value for money, especially if you want reliable 5G speeds and a large screen.
