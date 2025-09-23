7 last-minute gifts to celebrate Saudi National Day in the UAE, 2025

Skip the predictable and opt for items that bring style and practicality to someone's life
Saudi National Day is here, and it’s the perfect excuse to show love and appreciation for friends, family, and hosts with gifts that truly impress. From elegant home décor and luxurious tableware to aromatic teas and chic accessories, thoughtful presents make celebrations feel extra special. This year, skip the predictable and opt for items that bring both style and practicality to someone's life. With a mix of festive flair and everyday charm, these seven handpicked gifts capture the spirit of Saudi National Day while delighting the lucky recipients.
Looking for a gift that’s chic, refreshing, and fuss-free? The Rituals White Basil Gift Set from the Private Collection is a good choice for Saudi National Day. Elegantly packaged, it’s ideal for loved ones, new homeowners, or even a treat for yourself.
The scent is pure magic: Bright tomato leaves, fragrant basil, delicate floral accents, and a hint of summer fruit create a room that feels like a dewy spring morning. The set includes mini fragrance sticks that fill any space with fresh energy, a room perfume for an instant burst of clarity and vitality, and a luxurious scented candle that burns evenly while filling your home with soothing, invigorating aroma.
Practical and sweet-smelling, this gift elevates any home or impresses any host. With free delivery, flexible installments, and exclusive bank offers, the Rituals White Basil Gift Set is the perfect way to celebrate Saudi National Day in style.
A coffee can never hurt anyone, now can it? This set is a good choice perfect for serving guests or treating yourself, this 18-piece porcelain set brings Ottoman-inspired elegance straight to your table.
Each demitasse cup sits in a sleek gold metal holder, paired with matching saucers, creating a white-and-gold display that’s as Instagram-worthy as it is functional. Whether it’s strong espresso, rich Turkish coffee, or a mid-morning Arabic brew, this set transforms every sip into an experience.
Great for hosting, gifting, or upgrading your home collection, it blends practicality and sophistication effortlessly. Small enough for delicate pours, big enough to impress your guests, and stunning enough to double as décor, the DEMMEX set is a solid choice for coffee lovers this Saudi National Day.
Make tea time a celebration this Saudi National Day with the Alokozay Wooden Tea Box. Featuring 12 compartments and 144 assorted premium tea bags, it’s the perfect gift for loved ones, hosts, or a stylish upgrade to your own kitchen.
Crafted from classy wood, this box is as much a décor piece as it is a practical organizer. From soothing chamomile to invigorating green tea and rich black blends, every tea bag is a mini escape, offering a moment of calm and indulgence in the midst of busy days.
Perfect for daily enjoyment or festive gatherings, the Alokozay Tea Box combines variety, sophistication, and convenience. Whether it’s for morning routines, afternoon chats, or evening relaxation, this set delivers a luxurious tea experience that everyone can savour.
Turn tea time into a fun experience this Saudi National Day with this teaset. The 600ml glass teapot with infuser lets you watch flowering teas unfurl in real time, transforming every cup into a visual delight. Included is a sampler tin of 5 blooming teas, offering a curated journey of aromas and flavors—from delicate florals to rich, fragrant blends.
All presented in a handmade gift box, this set combines taste, practicality, and a little wow factor. Ideal for morning rituals, afternoon gatherings, or festive celebrations, it elevates the tea experience while doubling as a stunning centerpiece.
Does your home need a fine upgrade? How about a classy table runner? Measuring 90 inches long, this embroidered jacquard fabric with multi-tassel detailing transforms any dining table, dresser, or sideboard into a festive statement.
A solid choice for celebrations, from Saudi National Day gatherings to intimate family dinners, this table runner blends design with modern sophistication. Its intricate embroidery and tassel accents create a wow factor that instantly elevates your décor, whether you’re hosting brunch, dinner, or a casual get-together.
Crafted for both beauty and durability, it’s a piece you’ll reach for again and again—perfect for layering over plain linens or pairing with your favorite festive accents.
Upgrade your home or office décor this Saudi National Day with the Azonee Modern Metal Gold Bookends. Sleek, geometric, and undeniably stylish, these square metal bookends add a touch of modern luxury to any bookshelf, desktop, or library space.
Perfect for organising books, displaying magazines, or simply as a statement décor piece, these bookends effortlessly combine function and flair. The metallic gold finish catches the eye, while the sturdy design keeps your collection perfectly in place.
Bring a glamorous glow to your home this Saudi National Day with the OBJET D’ART Decorative Gold Trays. This set of two Beaufort rectangular trays effortlessly transforms any coffee table, Ottoman, or living space into a show-stopping display.
Perfect for candles, cocktails, or your favorite décor accents, these trays mix function and style The shimmering gold finish adds a touch of elegance, while their sturdy design keeps everything in place—because luxury should never compromise practicality.
