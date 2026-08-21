Dyson Airwrap review: what the multi-styler actually does

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. remains one of the most talked about hair tools because it approaches styling differently: airflow does much of the work normally handled by hot plates or curling tongs. Our verdict is that its premium positioning makes most sense for people who regularly switch between curls, blowouts, smoothing and drying, rather than anyone who needs one simple styling function. The latest i.d. model also automates part of the curling process through the MyDyson app, making a distinctive styling system easier to learn.

Key facts

Best for: Regular styling, especially straight to wavy hair when using the Straight+Wavy set Bottom line: Expensive for occasional styling, but easier to justify if its dryer, curling barrels and brushes replace several tools in your routine.

What you get

There is also a Curly+Coily version with a different selection, including a Wave+Curl diffuser, so the name "Airwrap i.d." alone does not tell you whether a particular box has the attachments best suited to your hair.

The conical barrel narrows towards its tip so hair can be styled closer to the root. The 40mm barrel targets looser curls and waves, while the large round brush adds shape and volume. The fast dryer handles the initial drying stage, and the Dryer+Flyaway smoother combines drying and finishing functions.

Dyson sells different Airwrap i.d. configurations for different hair types, so buyers should check the attachment set carefully. The UAE Straight+Wavy package listed by Dyson includes a 40mm long barrel, conical barrel, soft smoothing brush, large round volumising brush, Fast dryer and Dryer+Flyaway smoother, alongside the machine, storage case and filter cleaning brush.

The important part is the Coanda effect. High velocity air follows thencurved surface of the Airwrap barrel, drawing nearby hair towards it and wrapping the strand around the barrel. The hair is then shaped as air passes over it rather than being clamped against the very hot surface of a conventional curling tong.

At its core, the Airwrap i.d. is a 1,300W styling handle that pushes 13.5 litres of air per second. Dyson UAE lists three heat settings and three airflow speeds, with a 2.675 metre cable and a weight of 590g. Different attachments turn that airflow into a dryer, curling tool, smoothing tool or volumising brush.

How it performs

Curling is where the Airwrap's unusual engineering is most obvious. Instead of manually winding a section around a hot barrel, you bring damp hair towards the Airwrap and let the airflow draw it around the attachment. Dyson recommends using the barrels on damp rather than soaking wet hair.

The i.d. model reduces another part of the learning curve. After you create a hair profile in the MyDyson app and pair the styler over Bluetooth, it can store a personalised i.d. curl sequence. Activating the function runs through wrapping, styling and a cold shot with timings based on the profile. TechRadar found this automation made curling easier than on the previous Airwrap, particularly because it removes some of the manual timing involved in setting each section.

Heat control is central to the design. Rather than relying on a very hot styling surface, the Airwrap combines controlled heat with moving air. The three heat and three speed settings also give you room to adjust the balance manually. This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where heat and humidity can make a polished style harder to maintain once you move outdoors. The Airwrap can create the style, but its airflow technology does not make curls or a blowout immune to humid conditions.

Results also depend considerably on hair type and the look you want. TechRadar's review of the Airwrap i.d. praised its curling performance and ease of use, while noting that curls made with the system do not necessarily hold as long as those created with traditional hot tongs. Its assessment of the earlier Airwrap found especially strong results on longer straight and wavy hair, while tightly coiled hair could require a different routine or additional styling depending on the desired finish.