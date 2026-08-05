Therabody Theragun review: A premium massage gun that earns its place for regular recovery

A good massage gun should be easy to use, powerful enough for everyday muscle recovery and portable enough to travel with. The latest Therabody Theragun aims to cover all three. The verdict is straightforward: if you use a massage gun several times a week, its refined design, guided app experience and consistent performance help justify its premium positioning. Casual users may not need every feature, but regular gym goers and active commuters are likely to appreciate the difference.

Key facts

What you get

Battery life is rated at up to around 150 to 180 minutes, depending on the model specification and usage, which is enough for multiple sessions before recharging. USB-C charging is another welcome convenience because it avoids carrying a proprietary charger.

Bluetooth support connects the massage gun to the Therabody app, where users can access guided routines and personalised recovery recommendations. The app also works with selected fitness platforms and wearable devices to suggest recovery sessions based on recent activity. While the massage gun works perfectly well on its own, the app adds useful guidance for anyone unfamiliar with recovery routines.

Three speed settings let users adjust the intensity depending on the muscle group or personal preference. LED indicators show the selected setting, while one button operation keeps the controls straightforward. Therabody also includes a travel lock, which helps prevent the device switching on inside a gym bag or suitcase.

Therabody has built its reputation around percussive massage devices, and this model follows the same approach with a compact body designed for everyday use. The package includes the massage gun itself, three interchangeable attachments, a USB-C charging cable and a travel case. According to Therabody, the supplied heads are intended for different types of muscle groups, with a standard ball for general use, a dampener for more sensitive areas and a thumb attachment for more targeted pressure.

How it performs

The biggest strength of the Theragun is not simply power. It is how easy it is to use regularly. The ergonomic shape makes reaching shoulders, calves and upper back easier than with many traditional pistol grip massage guns. That matters during longer recovery sessions when comfort becomes just as important as percussion strength.

The three speed options provide enough flexibility for most users. Lower settings feel suitable for warm ups or gentler muscle work, while the highest speed offers a firmer massage after demanding exercise. The included attachments also make a noticeable difference because they spread or concentrate pressure depending on the area being treated. Therabody's own guidance explains where each attachment is best suited, reducing guesswork for new users.

The companion app is another point in its favour. Rather than simply acting as a remote control, it offers guided routines that explain which attachment to use, where to position the device and how long to spend on each muscle group. For someone building recovery into a regular training schedule, that guidance can make the device easier to use consistently.