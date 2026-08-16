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Best gym gloves and lifting accessories on Amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for stronger training

Gear up for heavier lifts with the right grip and support for more efficient workouts

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Gulf News
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Gym gloves and lifting accessories ready for training
Gym gloves and lifting accessories ready for training

A good lifting accessory solves a specific problem. Gloves add palm protection and grip, straps help when your hands tire before the muscles you are training, while a belt gives you a firmer surface to brace against on heavy compound lifts. The right choice therefore depends less on how serious your gym kit looks and more on what you actually train. For a versatile starting point, our top pick is the Harbinger Pro Wristwrap Gloves 3.0, which combines a padded leather palm with an integrated wrist wrap and a fingerless design.

1. Harbinger Pro Wristwrap Gloves 3.0

Verdict: The strongest all round option here for lifters who want palm protection and extra wrist support in one accessory.

Harbinger combines a lightly padded genuine leather palm with a textured PU grip area, while four way stretch Lycra across the back is intended to give the glove a close, flexible fit. The half-finger cut leaves your fingertips free, which is useful when adjusting plates, pins and machines between sets. Most importantly, this model incorporates a tapered wrist wrap rather than relying on a simple glove closure.

Key specs

  • Genuine leather padded palm

  • Textured PU grip

  • Integrated tapered wrist wrap

  • Four way stretch Lycra

  • Half-finger construction

What we like

  • Combines glove and wrist wrap functions

  • Reinforced, double stitched high contact areas

  • Pull tabs simplify removal after training

Best for: General strength training, pressing and mixed gym sessions where you want grip, palm padding and wrist support without carrying separate accessories.

2. RDX Weight Lifting Gloves

Verdict: A straightforward glove option for mixed gym training, especially if palm coverage matters more than adding a separate lifting strap.

The supplied RDX model is a half-finger training glove intended for exercises including powerlifting, bodybuilding, rowing and general strength work. Indexed information confirms a breathable, flexible half-finger format and an anti-slip padded palm design.

RDX's current W3 glove gives some useful context for the brand's approach, using stretch fabric, spandex, silicone grip areas and EVA padding.

Key specs

  • Half-finger design

  • EVM dfoam Padded palm

  • Silicone-dotted anti-slip grip

  • Breathable construction

What we like

  • Fingerless format keeps fingertips free

  • Padding separates the palm from knurling and handles

  • Suitable for varied resistance exercises

Best for: Regular gym users who move between dumbbells, barbells, cable stations and machines and want a conventional padded glove.

3. Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Straps

Verdict: Pick these for heavy pulling sessions when grip is the limiting factor rather than palm comfort.

Straps serve a different purpose from gloves. You loop them around the bar so your hands do not have to provide all the holding force themselves, making them particularly relevant to deadlifts, rows and other pulling movements. The Gymreapers has a cotton lifting strap with neoprene wrist padding.

The simple construction is part of the appeal. There are no rigid components or complicated fasteners, and reinforced stitching is used for durability.

Key specs

  • Cotton strap construction

  • Neoprene wrist padding

  • Reinforced stitching

  • One-size design

What we like

  • Purpose built for pulling exercises

  • Padded section sits around the wrist

  • Simple design packs easily into a gym bag

Best for: Bodybuilding back sessions, rows, Romanian deadlifts and heavy deadlifts where your grip tends to fatigue before the target muscles.

4. Nike Structured Training Belt 2.0

Verdict: A lighter structured belt for gym goers who prefer a ventilated synthetic design rather than a thick leather powerlifting belt.

The specifications describe a composite construction using polypropylene, polyester, EVA and nylon, with a steel roller buckle to hold the belt in place. Plastic inserts reinforce the lower back section, while a perforated back panel and ventilation channels are designed to reduce heat build up.

That construction gives it a different role from the heavier RDX leather belt below. It is better framed as a structured training belt for regular strength sessions rather than a traditional thick leather powerlifting belt.

Key specs

  • Composite synthetic construction

  • Steel roller buckle

  • Reinforced lower back section

  • Perforated back panel

What we like

  • Ventilated back construction

  • Secure conventional buckle

  • Structured support without thick leather

Best for: General strength training and lifters who want a supportive belt with a lighter synthetic construction.

5. RDX Cowhide Leather Weight Lifting Belt

Verdict: The more traditional choice for heavy squats and deadlifts, with substantial leather construction and a dual prong buckle.

This product has a genuine cowhide leather belt with 7mm thickness, a suede inner surface and an industrial grade steel roller buckle with twin prongs. Ten adjustment holes provide incremental sizing, while listings show both 4-inch and 6-inch versions.

RDX's current leather lifting belts use the same broad formula of cowhide or suede leather, reinforced stitching and dual prong roller buckles, making this the most traditional heavy lifting design among the five products here. Measure around the position where you will actually wear the belt rather than ordering purely from your trouser size.

Key specs

  • 7mm genuine cowhide leather

  • Suede inner surface

  • Dual prong steel roller buckle

  • 10 adjustment holes

What we like

  • Substantial leather construction

  • Wide range of adjustment

  • Conventional dual prong fastening

Best for: Lifters prioritising squats, deadlifts and heavier strength work and who prefer a traditional leather belt.

What to look for in lifting accessories

Start with the exercise rather than the accessory. For gloves, palm construction is the main consideration. Padding creates a layer between your hand and a knurled bar or textured handle, but excessive bulk can change how the bar feels. A breathable back and secure closure also matter during longer UAE gym sessions.

For lifting straps, look at material, stitching and wrist padding. Cotton straps such as the Gymreapers pair are straightforward to wrap around a bar, while padding can make repeated heavy sets more comfortable around the wrist.

With belts, fit and construction matter most. A belt should give your torso a firm surface to brace against without preventing you from setting up correctly. Leather models tend to feel more substantial, while synthetic structured belts can be lighter and more ventilated. Measure at the position where the belt will sit during lifting and follow the manufacturer's chart rather than assuming your usual clothing size will transfer directly.

Verdict

The Harbinger Pro Wristwrap Gloves 3.0 are our top pick because they cover the broadest range of needs in a typical gym session. You get a genuine leather padded palm, added grip and an integrated wrist wrap in one piece of kit.

Choose the RDX Weight Lifting Gloves if you mainly want conventional palm coverage for mixed workouts. The Gymreapers Lifting Wrist Straps make more sense for dedicated pulling sessions where grip fatigue becomes the issue. For belts, the Nike Structured Training Belt 2.0 offers a lighter, ventilated synthetic construction, while the RDX Cowhide Leather Weight Lifting Belt is the more traditional option for lifters concentrating on heavy squats and deadlifts.

Match the accessory to the job rather than wearing every piece of lifting gear for every exercise.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best adjustable dumbbells and home gym kit on amazon.ae 2026: Build a smarter home workout

Also Read: Best resistance bands and suspension kits on Amazon.ae 2026: Train anywhere with confidence

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