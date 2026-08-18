Best epilators on Amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for longer lasting hair removal at home

Epilators remove hair from the root rather than cutting it at skin level, which makes them useful if you want to go longer between grooming sessions without using wax. The main differences are practical: how many tweezers the head carries, whether you can change its speed, how well it follows body contours and whether you can use it in the shower. Among these five options, our top pick is the Braun Silk·épil 9 9 041. Its 40-tweezer-wide head, wet and dry design and pivoting action make it the most rounded choice for regular use. Panasonic's ES EY30 is a strong alternative if maximum tweezer count and three speed settings matter more.