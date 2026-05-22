Mega Sale final day: DJI Osmo Action 6, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge lead 7 tech deals at best prices, UAE 2026

The Mega Sale ends today, so take your pick from the best tech deals soon!
The Amazon Mega Sale wraps up today, and if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your tech, this is your final call. From powerful smartphones to next-gen cameras and smart wearables, the deals are stronger than ever as retailers push out last-minute discounts. Leading the lineup are standout picks like the DJI Osmo Action 6, built for creators who want pro-level footage in a compact body, and the sleek Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, packed with AI smarts and flagship performance.
So, take your pick, soon!
Pros
Large 1/1.1-inch square sensor enables flexible framing and cropping for different aspect ratios
Variable aperture (f/2.0–f/4.0) offers more control over exposure and depth of field than typical action cameras
Supports high-resolution video recording up to 8K (as specified)
Cold-resistant design for use in low-temperature environments
Claimed battery life of up to 4 hours for extended shooting sessions
Built-in 50GB storage reduces immediate reliance on external cards
Essential Combo includes key accessories for quicker setup and use
Cons
Variable aperture system may add complexity compared to fixed-aperture action cameras
50GB built-in storage may be limiting for extended 8K recording sessions
High-resolution modes like 8K can increase battery and storage consumption significantly
Advanced features may be more than casual users need for simple point-and-shoot use
The DJI Osmo Action 6 Essential Combo is for those who want more flexibility in both capture and workflow. Its 1/1.1-inch square sensor is designed to make it easier to reframe footage for different formats, such as vertical social media videos or traditional widescreen content, without significant loss of detail. The inclusion of a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0 is relatively uncommon in action cameras and allows users to adjust light intake depending on shooting conditions, offering more control in both bright outdoor scenes and lower-light environments. It also supports up to 8K video recording, which provides high detail but typically requires more storage and processing power.
In terms of durability and usability, the camera is designed with cold-resistant construction, making it more suitable for filming in lower temperatures without immediate performance drop-offs. The battery is rated for up to 4 hours of use, though actual performance will depend on resolution and shooting settings. The Essential Combo package includes core accessories and 50GB of built-in storage, which can be convenient for quick starts but may still require additional storage planning for longer or high-resolution shoots. Overall, it is a feature-rich action camera that prioritizes flexibility and image control, with trade-offs in complexity and storage demands.
Pros
Large 200MP camera sensor supports high-detail photography and versatile cropping
12GB RAM and 256GB storage offer strong multitasking and ample space for apps/media
Integrated Galaxy AI features enhance productivity, editing, and smart assistance functions
Slim “Edge” design focuses on a lightweight, premium feel
All-day battery performance designed to support extended use (usage-dependent)
Snapdragon 8 Elite platform enables strong performance for gaming and demanding apps
One UI with AI-powered shortcuts and widgets improves usability and customization
Cons
High-resolution 200MP camera files can take up significant storage space
Some Galaxy AI features may require Samsung account login or may vary by region
Battery life claims vary heavily depending on usage patterns and settings
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge AI Phone (256GB, 12GB RAM) is always a solid buy, as reviewers say. Its standout feature is the 200MP camera system, designed to capture highly detailed images with flexibility for cropping and editing, supported by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI tools. The device also integrates a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, enabling smooth multitasking, gaming performance, and advanced processing for camera and AI functions.
Alongside performance, the phone emphasises everyday usability through its slim “Edge” design, One UI interface, and AI features such as smart summaries, editing assistance, and adaptive suggestions. The 256GB storage and 12GB RAM configuration provide a solid foundation for heavy app use, media consumption, and multitasking. Samsung also highlights all-day battery life, though actual endurance will depend on usage intensity, display settings, and network conditions. While the device offers a strong mix of premium features, some capabilities, particularly AI tools and high-resolution imaging, may be more relevant to power users than casual smartphone users.
Fitness buffs, this one's for you. The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (44mm, LTE, Silver, UAE Version) provides deeper health tracking, now available at a significantly reduced price in the Mega Sale. At the heart of its experience is Samsung’s AI-powered “Energy Score”, which pulls together sleep, heart rate, and activity data to give you a quick read on how ready your body is for the day. It’s paired with personalised Sleep Coaching, which doesn’t just track your sleep but actively breaks it down into patterns and offers tailored tips to help improve rest quality over time.
On the fitness side, the Watch7 is built to keep up with both casual movement and structured workouts. It supports guided routines with warm-ups, cooldowns, and interval tracking, and even lets you compare performance against past sessions to stay motivated. It also handles water-based workouts with a dedicated Water Lock mode, making it more versatile for active users.
Performance is powered by a new 3nm processor, helping the watch feel snappy when switching between apps, checking notifications, or tracking workouts, while also improving energy efficiency for longer daily use. With LTE connectivity, it can function independently from your phone for calls, messages, and updates, adding extra freedom for users who prefer to stay connected on the move.
Pros
Comprehensive health tracking with sleep score, ECG, heart rate alerts, and blood oxygen monitoring
Advanced fitness features including training load, heart rate zones, and workout metrics
Always-on display for quick access to information
Lightweight, thin design suitable for all-day and overnight wear
Up to 24 hours of battery life with fast charging support
Durable build with scratch-resistant glass, water resistance (50m), and IP6X dust resistance
Built-in safety features like fall detection, crash detection, and emergency SOS
Cons
Battery life still requires daily charging for most users
Full feature set is best experienced within the Apple ecosystem
Advanced health metrics may be unnecessary for casual users
Higher price point compared to basic fitness trackers
The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (46mm) is a full-featured health and fitness smartwatch that blends everyday usability with advanced tracking tools. It offers a wide range of health insights, including sleep scoring, ECG readings, heart rate notifications, blood oxygen monitoring, and overnight vitals tracking through the Vitals app, making it particularly useful for users who want a clearer picture of their overall wellness.
On the fitness side, the watch includes detailed workout metrics such as heart rate zones, training load, and pacing tools, along with access to Apple Fitness+ for guided training sessions. Its always-on display and lightweight design make it practical for continuous wear, including during sleep. Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours under typical use, with fast charging providing several hours of use in just a short charge. Durability is also a focus, with improved scratch resistance, water resistance up to 50 meters, and dust resistance (IP6X).
The safety features like fall detection, crash detection, and emergency alerts add another layer of practicality, though the device is most effective when used within the Apple ecosystem and may offer more functionality than needed for casual users.
Pros
High 20000mAh capacity provides multiple device charges, ideal for travel or long days away from power
Supports fast charging up to 22.5W (QC) and 20W (PD) for quicker top-ups
Can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously via USB-A and USB-C ports
Wide compatibility with smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and gaming devices
Built-in safety protections against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits
Digital display shows remaining battery level clearly
Includes USB-C cable and offers compact design for its capacity
Cons
Heavier and bulkier than lower-capacity power banks
Not as fast as higher-wattage premium chargers for newer flagship phones
Full recharge of the power bank itself can take several hours
20000mAh capacity may be more than needed for light daily users
The UGREEN 20000mAh Power Bank (22.5W Fast Charging, PD 3.0) is for those who need extended battery backup throughout the day or while travelling. With enough capacity to charge a smartphone multiple times, it is particularly useful for long commutes, trips, or situations where access to a wall charger is limited. It supports both USB-C Power Delivery and Quick Charge up to 22.5W, allowing reasonably fast charging for compatible devices, including modern iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, tablets, and accessories like earbuds or smartwatches.
The power bank includes multiple output ports, enabling up to three devices to be charged at once, which can be convenient for users carrying multiple gadgets. A built-in digital display provides a clear indication of remaining battery level, helping users manage charging more effectively. Safety features such as overcharge, overcurrent, and short-circuit protection add reliability for everyday use. While its 20000mAh capacity makes it highly practical for extended use, it is relatively larger and heavier than smaller alternatives, and its charging speed, while solid, may not match higher-wattage premium power banks. Overall, it offers a balanced mix of capacity, safety, and affordability for general users and travellers.
Pros
Large 75-inch 4K UHD display delivers an immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming
Supports HDR formats (HDR10, HLG) for improved contrast, brightness, and color depth
Google TV platform offers easy access to major streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video
Built-in Google Assistant enables voice control and smart home integration
Dolby Audio enhances sound clarity for a more cinematic experience
Multiple HDMI and USB ports support consoles, soundbars, and external devices
Wireless connectivity with WiFi and Bluetooth for flexible setup and streaming
Cons
60Hz refresh rate may be less ideal for high-end competitive gaming compared to higher refresh panels
Entry-level pricing for a large screen may come with compromises in display refinement
Built-in speakers are functional but may not replace a dedicated sound system for larger rooms
Performance and app responsiveness can vary depending on usage and updates
The Philips 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV (75PUT7029) is a large-format entertainment display aimed at home cinema-style viewing. The 75-inch LED panel delivers Ultra HD resolution with HDR support, helping improve detail, contrast, and color accuracy across movies, sports, and streaming content. Running on Google TV, it provides a familiar and user-friendly interface with access to major streaming platforms, personalized recommendations, and voice control via Google Assistant.
The TV includes multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing easy connection to gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and external storage devices. Wireless connectivity via WiFi and Bluetooth adds flexibility for streaming and audio pairing. Dolby Audio is included to enhance sound output, offering clearer dialogue and more immersive audio compared to basic TV speakers. While it is positioned as a value-focused large-screen option, its 60Hz refresh rate and entry-level hardware mean it may not fully match premium models in motion handling or processing speed, especially for high-performance gaming setups.
Pros
Tracks 50 health metrics including sleep, heart rate, stress, activity, and women’s health
Lightweight, screen-free design supports comfortable 24/7 wear
Long battery life of up to 8 days reduces frequent charging needs
Smart Sensing technology adapts tracking based on user patterns for improved accuracy
Water-resistant ceramic build offers durability for daily wear
Discreet, minimalist design compared to traditional smartwatches
iOS and Android compatibility via the Oura app
Cons
Requires Oura membership for full access to features and insights
No display, so all data must be viewed via the app
Sizing requires a separate kit, which adds an extra step before purchase
Limited real-time interaction compared to smartwatches
The Oura Ring 4 (Ceramic Cloud, Size 6) is a discreet health and wellness tracker designed for continuous, around-the-clock wear. Unlike traditional smartwatches, it has no screen or notifications, focusing instead on passive data collection through its Smart Sensing technology. It monitors a wide range of metrics, including sleep quality, heart rate trends, stress levels, daily activity, and selected women’s health indicators, with insights delivered through the Oura app on iOS or Android.
Built from durable zirconia ceramic, the ring is designed to be both lightweight and comfortable, making it suitable for 24/7 use, including during sleep and workouts. Battery life lasts between 5 to 8 days depending on usage, reducing the need for frequent charging. However, full functionality requires a paid Oura membership, and users must rely entirely on the app for data interpretation since the device itself has no display or on-device controls. The sizing process also requires a separate kit before purchase, which can add an extra step.
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