Mega Sale final day: DJI Osmo Action 6, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge lead 7 tech deals at best prices, UAE 2026

The DJI Osmo Action 6 Essential Combo is for those who want more flexibility in both capture and workflow. Its 1/1.1-inch square sensor is designed to make it easier to reframe footage for different formats, such as vertical social media videos or traditional widescreen content, without significant loss of detail. The inclusion of a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0 is relatively uncommon in action cameras and allows users to adjust light intake depending on shooting conditions, offering more control in both bright outdoor scenes and lower-light environments. It also supports up to 8K video recording, which provides high detail but typically requires more storage and processing power.